ANZ Lifts Earnings, Dividend

ANZ will pay a final dividend of 72 cents a share after lifting cash earnings for the year to September by 69% to $6.181 billion.

The final takes the total for the year to $1.42 a share, (with the 70 cents a share interim) and is up sharply from the pandemic impacted 60 cents a share in 2019-20.

Revenue for the year eased 1% to $17.447 billion.

The total for the year is within 18 cents a share of the pre-pandemic high of $1.60 a share.

Statutory Profit after tax for the year was $6.162 billion, up 72% on the prior year.

Earnings rose because of the partial reversal of COVID-19 related credit provisions.

Total impairment costs in the September year were $567 million, sharply lower than $2.738 billion a year earlier.

Also helping was a 4% fall in costs for the year and a solid year in the home lending market.

ANZ Chief Executive Officer Shayne Elliott said: “This year demonstrated the benefits of our diversified portfolio as we provided solid returns for shareholders while also successfully navigating the continuing impacts of COVID-19 on our customers and our people.

“Australia Retail & Commercial grew lending and customer deposits during the year and delivered good margin performance across the division. Home loan revenue growth was in the low double digits. However, second half volumes were impacted by a competitive refinancing market, customers paying down their loans faster and processing issues,” he said.

“A focus on improving customer outcomes as well as realising the benefits of prior investments helped New Zealand deliver one of its strongest performances ever. Home loans grew 11% while still taking proactive steps to bring balance to the housing market, such as lifting the deposit required for investor lending. We also maintained our position as the largest provider of KiwiSaver, growing funds under management by 16% to NZ$19 billion.

“Institutional delivered another consistent performance, reflecting the benefits of a simpler, more diversified franchise. This is a business providing sustainable returns well above the Group cost of capital. Markets revenue just below $2 billion in the current environment is testament to its strength and diversity as well as prudent risk settings.

“Our progress in simplifying the business drove down the cost of running the bank for the third consecutive year and we continue to invest in new initiatives at record pace to build a stronger base for future growth. We also managed shareholder capital prudently and led the industry in returning funds to shareholders.