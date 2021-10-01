The Week that Was – September 27-October 2, 2021

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 27th September, 2021

Bond Worries

In his weekly Bites column, David Bassanese from BetaShares gives us a rundown of what’s happening in markets, both local and global.

Tuesday 28th September, 2021

Foxtel: To float or not to float?

A two-day powwow is planned at Foxtel this week, ostensibly to discuss the company’s strategy moving forward. But the bigger question remains: Will News Corp float it or keep it?

Bleak Winter Looms for China without Aussie Coal

China’s petulant ban on imports of Australian coking and thermal coal has come back to bite it hard with the country scrambling to avoid a second round of power shortages ahead of the northern winter.

Sigma Leapfrogs Wesfarmers in Race for API

Sigma Healthcare has come over the top of Wesfarmers and made a non-binding cash and share offer for rival chemist Australian Pharmaceutical Industries that seems to have grabbed the lead in the battle.

New Synlait Boss with a Big Mess to Clean Up

The annual loss was well telegraphed by Synlait, but not so the news of a new CEO; and that seems to have helped the shares rise yesterday to their highest level since early August.

3 Ways to Boost Your Investment Income

With interest rates in low single digits, yield-hungry investors face the challenge of finding investment strategies that offer a satisfactory level of income. BetaShares’ Michael Brown has some suggestions.

Why Moats Matter

As VanEck’s Arian Neiron reports, the US stock market has inspired Australian investors to allocate funds to household names as well as diversify their portfolios to opportunities underrepresented in Australia.

China’s Power Crisis Heats Up

China’s power crisis is getting worse as admissions from government bodies, companies and local governments emerged into the media on Monday.

Wednesday 29th September, 2021

Beach Energy Looking to Amp Things Up

Beach Energy, 30% controlled by Kerry Stokes’ Seven Group, unveiled to the market in an investor briefing on Tuesday its ambitious target of lifting output by 13% a year between now and 2024.

Aust Clinical Labs Passes First Post-Listing Trial

Pathology group Australian Clinical Labs has, like its bigger rival Sonic, enjoyed a very good Covid lockdown testing boom, with the recently-listed company already upgrading its prospectus forecasts.

Retail Sales the Bird of Ill-Omen for Oz Economy

The Australian economy is heading for a contraction of 4% in the September quarter, perhaps more, after retail sales, a key barometer of household spending fell for a third consecutive month in August.

Are US Housing Prices Unsustainable?

Is the red-hot U.S. housing market starting to lose some of its sizzle? Or is the meteoric rise in housing costs here to stay? Shailesh Kshatriya from Russell Investments digs deeper.

The Trends Shaping Post-Pandemic Property Investments

Now that more than 18 months have passed since COVID-19 started sweeping the world, First Sentier’s Stephen Hayes has a good understanding of how it has affected real estate investments.

Thursday 30th September, 2021

Ore Travails Claim Another Victim

The iron ore casualty list is mounting as Mount Gibson Iron now looks set to join Venture Minerals and GWR in being forced to shut iron ore mines because of the slide in prices over the past three months.

Evergrande Raises Funds, Hopes with Share Sale

With a $US47.5 million interest payment due yesterday, debt-ladened Chinese property developer Evergrande surprised markets with the news that it would sell a stake in a Chinese bank for $US1.5 billion.

Canadian Merger Changes Gold Landscape

Two of the world’s major gold miners have agreed to merge in a deal that will create a global major heavily weighted to Canada but with a sprinkling of interests elsewhere, including Victoria.

New Funding Boosts Re-Rating Potential for TerraCom

Corporate Connect analyst Lawrence Grech has today released an updated analysis of TerraCom Limited, in which he has upgraded the target price from $A0.24 to $A0.31 and placed an NPV on the company at $A0.37.

Perspectives on China, the Evergrande Saga and Macau

Paul Ehrlichman and Grace Su from ClearBridge believe the current uncertainty and risks in China should be viewed in the context of the significant long-term investment opportunities in the region.

The Long Game in Small Caps (video)

Portfolio Manager for the DNR Capital Australian Emerging Companies Fund, Sam Twidale discusses the importance of looking past the short term noise in the market and focussing on the long term.

ACCC Signs Off on Bunnings-Beaumont Deal

Competition regulator the ACCC has given the greenlight for Wesfarmers’ hardware chain Bunnings to acquire national tile retailer Beaumont Tiles.

Friday 1st October, 2021

Resources Sector Reaps the Benefits of Diversification

Maybe it’s true what they’ve been saying all along – Australia really is the “Lucky Country”. If what’s currently happening in our resource sector is anything to go by, it is hard to argue otherwise.

Chinese Economic Waters Remain Muddied

The Chinese economy remains almost impossible to get a bead on after the release of the monthly surveys – this time for September – of manufacturing and service sector activity.

The Cycle – Where Are We?

Markets are most afraid of a Fed mistake, but T. Rowe Price’s David Eiswert believes we are increasingly leaning toward a “goldilocks” scenario where inflation fades and economic growth stabilises.

Creative Disruption: 5G Wireless Technology

MFS Investment Management explains how its research teams assess key factors to understand 5G implications through a long-term view in support of investment decisions.

Government Unfazed by Iron Ore Price Slide

The Federal Government doesn’t believe the iron ore price slide will impact export revenues, boosting its 2021-22 earnings forecasts from the mining and energy sector to a record $349 billion.

Oz Economy Shows Surprising Resilience

Is there a bit more underlying strength in the economy than it seems and is that going to be sustained, or will it end up being a temporary blip and run out of puff in 2022?

September Lives Up to its Reputation

September proved once again to be the most miserable of months for investors, with little way of avoiding significant damage across most markets.