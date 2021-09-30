Creative Disruption: 5G Wireless Technology

In 2018, 5G made its debut at the Pyongyang Winter Olympics, and early deployments continue. As 5G networks are built out, we expect new uses will emerge — virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), remote patient monitoring, industrial automation, and autonomous cars, to name a few.

Besides communications carriers and equipment manufacturers, 5G has the potential to disrupt and transform other industries through innovation. What remains to be seen is the pace of the infrastructure build-out, adoption of the technology and subsequent innovation. As an active manager with a long-term focus, we have our research teams working together to assess the opportunities and risks over the next 5, 10 and 15 years.

We believe that active management is the best way to serve our clients. Our investment process and resources are aligned with client needs and how we try to turn insight into advantage for our clients.

ENDNOTES

1 MIoT refers to the connection for a large number of devices and machines (potentially on the order of tens of billions) on a regular basis.

2 A smart grid is an electrical_ grid which includes a variety of operational and energy measures including smart meters, smart appliances, renewable energy resources, and energy efficient resources.

3 Source: GS Research. IoT = Internet of Things.

4 Sources – Nokia.

The information included above as well as individual companies and/or securities mentioned should not be construed as investment advice, a recommendation to buy or sell or an indication of trading intent on behalf of any MFS product.

The views expressed are those of the author(s) and are subject to change at any time. These views are for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a recommendation to purchase any security or as a solicitation or investment advice from the Advisor.