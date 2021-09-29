Markets

September 29, 2021

Evergrande Raises Funds, Hopes with Share Sale

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

With a $US47.5 million interest payment due yesterday, debt-ladened Chinese property developer Evergrande Group surprised with the news that it would sell a stake in a Chinese bank for 9.99 billion yuan (or $US1.5 billion).

After missing an $US83.5 million interest payment news of the sale of the stake in Shengjing Bank Co Ltd to a state-owned asset management company managed to soothe nervous traders in Hong Kong and Chinese stockmarkets.

The news saw shares in the group jump 15% to $HK3.12 before the sceptics took over the shares fell back to $UK2.92, up 8% on the day.

Evergrande faces another big test on Wednesday with the deadline of a further coupon payment of $47.5 million that investors are watching closely.

The 1.75 billion shares, representing 19.93% of the issued share capital of the bank, will be sold for 5.70 yuan apiece to Shenyang Shengjing Finance Investment Group Co Ltd, a state-owned enterprise involved in capital and asset management, China Evergrande said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange

Shenyang Shengjing’s stake in the bank will be increased to 20.79% after the deal to become the bank’s largest shareholder.

Evergrande had earlier already disposed of 1 billion yuan worth of shares in Shengjing Bank.

In the statement, Evergrande said that its liquidity problems have already “adversely affected” Shengjing Bank “in a material way.” Introducing the purchaser will “stabilise the operations” of the bank, Evergrande said on Wednesday.

But no one explained why the stake wasn’t sold a week or so ago to help reassure investors that the company would allow it to pay interest on its debts while it re-organises.

Wednesday’s statement specifically raises the question why the $US83.5 million payment was missed last week and why, with this money coming in, there wasn’t a commitment to pay it and the amount due Thursday.

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

Canadian Merger Changes Gold Landscape

The Long Game in Small Caps

Perspectives on China, the Evergrande Saga and Macau

Ore Travails Claim Another Victim

New Funding Boosts Re-Rating Potential for TerraCom

Lunch Report: Broad selling drags market to near four-month low