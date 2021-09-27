Sigma Leapfrogs Wesfarmers in Race for API

Sigma Healthcare has come over the top of Wesfarmers and made a non-binding cash and share offer for rival chemist Australian Pharmaceutical Industries that seems to have grabbed the lead in the battle.

Talk of a merger between the two companies has been a bit of a tale around the market for several years but on Monday, at the start of the final week of the quarter, it became a reality.

The two companies have some history in takeovers and mergers activity, with API making its own offer to acquire Sigma back in 20029 in a similar cash and scrip deal.

Competition regulator ACCC knocked that deal on the head – at this stage there is no reason to think the commission has changed its mind.

The two tried again in 2019 but Sigma rejected the API approach which then sold its shares.

Under the proposal, Sigma would acquire 100% of API in exchange for 35 cents in cash and 2.05 Sigma shares for each API share owned.

This gives the deal a value of $1.57 a share, just ahead of Wesfarmers’ updated $1.55 a share offer earlier this month.

The news pushes the onus back on Wesfarmers to deliver a knockout blow with a sharply higher cash offer price.

The API board has recommended shareholders vote in favour of Sigma’s bid over Wesfarmers, saying the deal would be “more favourable”, though it would take longer to implement.

Around $45 million in synergies have been identified by Sigma if the deal were to go ahead.

“The board notes that there is no certainty that the engagement between API and Sigma will result in a change of control transaction or an offer capable of acceptance by API shareholders,” API said.

Sigma has been granted due diligence in order to facilitate a binding offer, which will run in parallel with the due diligence already granted to Wesfarmers.

Complicating matters this time is the call option Washington H Soul Pattison has given to Wesfarmers over its 19% stake in API.