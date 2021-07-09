The Week that Was – July 5-9, 2021

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 5th July, 2021

Unspecified Loss on the Cards for Crown

Embattled casino group Crown Resorts has revealed it will be reporting a statutory loss for the 2020-21 financial year – but as yet it is unable to say how much.

Tuesday 6th July, 2021

Five Important SMSF and Super Changes

July 1 has ushered in some important changes to Superannuation rules and regulations. Norman Howe from Strat X Advisory gives a rundown of what they are and how they affect you.

Tabcorp Faces Facts, Plans Spinoff

Tabcorp has finally accepted that its Tatts merger has been a capital-wasting dud by confirming it will spin-off its lotteries and Keno business and list it as a new company on the ASX.

Magellan Minutes: Technology Sector Update

Netflix and Alibaba: Are they still attractive investments? Ryan Joyce from Magellan Asset Management gives his thoughts on these and other technology sector matters.

Upbeat Data for RBA Ahead of Policy Meeting

The Reserve Bank board will go into today’s monetary policy discussion of the economy having had the current upbeat outlook reinforced by two key pieces of data from May.

Sydney Airport Deal Takes Flight

Not too many people are boarding their aircraft through Sydney Airport at the moment, nevertheless the operator of the facility has received a juicy offer for the right to run the business.

Newcrest’s Cadia Shaken, Not Stirred

Newcrest Mining says part of its huge Cadia gold/copper mine in central NSW had been rattled by a “small seismic event” that seems to have left the mine a bit shaken but not all that stirred.

Wet Lettuce

In his weekly Bites column, David Bassanese from BetaShares gives us a rundown of what’s happening in markets, both local and global.

Wednesday 7th July, 2021

Goldilocks Learns an Investment Lesson

While aiming straight down the middle has its advantages, investors sometimes need to be more nimble. Brad Livingstone-Foggo from VanEck Investments explains why.

Finding Investable Disruptors in an Innovation Swarm

Many businesses say they’re innovation leaders. But how can equity investors tell which hold truly disruptive powers that translate into sustainable growth and paths to long-term profitability?

Ramelius Hangs Missed Guidance on Mother Nature

WA’s wet autumn and early winter has been blamed for Ramelius Resources missing its June quarter and its upgraded financial year gold production guidance.

Lew Back Stirring the Pot at Myer

Solomon Lew’s Premier Investments has confirmed that after doing nothing for four years, it has acquired more shares in struggling department store chain Myer.

Quietly Confident RBA Begins Tapering Process

The Reserve Bank has made a small step towards restoring monetary policy to a normal footing by starting the tapering its quantitative easing bond purchases, a reflection of its confidence in the local economy.

Ramsay Nudges Spire Bid to Get It over the Line

Ramsay Health Care said in a statement to the ASX Tuesday that it has bumped its offer for UK healthcare company Spire from 2.40GBP to 2.50GBP to try and win the deal.

Westpac Cuts and Runs on Life-NZ Insurance Arm

Westpac has raised just on $1.1 billion from the sale of its Australian and NZ general insurance businesses as the big four bank continues a financial slimming campaign.

Magnis: An End-to-End Provider in the Lithium-Ion Battery Chain (video)

Magnis (ASX: MNS) aims to become a leading global producer of next-generation green credentialed Lithium-Ion Battery (LIB) cells, enabling future global energy requirements.

Oil Markets Rattled by OPEC+ Impasse

Traders finally realised that while the collapse in the latest oil production cap discussions could mean oil as high as $US100 a barrel, it could also see output surge and prices slump.

Bonds, Strange Bonds

Is the slide in US bond yields due to Chinese governmental interference, a signal of fears about economic growth, or a reaction to another surge in Covid infections around the world?

Thursday 8th July, 2021

Sulphate of Potash: A Revolution in Farming, Food and Fertiliser

A new chapter is opening in Australia’s rich history of mineral endowment, as an emerging group of producers bring on-stream deposits of organic premium fertiliser sulphate of potash (SoP).

Synergies Drive Apollo Stake in Challenger

Apollo Management and its offshoot Athene Life Re have raided annuity group Challenger Financial Group, grabbing an 18% shareholding – but don’t seem to have any plans for a full bid.

This Whisky Game is Quite the Lark

A trading update from Lark Distilling (formerly Australian Whisky Holdings) has revealed the value of its 1.1 million litres of maturing whisky surged 140% to $236 million.

CleanSpace gets a Touch of the Wheezes

Shares in respirator firm CleanSpace Holdings slumped 28% at one stage on Wednesday after surprising with a weak trading update, before recovering to close down 10.3% at $1.70.

Stokes Gets His Way with Boral

Kerry Stokes’ Seven Group Holdings has lifted its stake in Boral to 35%, giving it control and bringing to an end its battle with the Boral board and management.

Apple Shares Ripen Ahead of Result

Traders missed what turned out to be a fabulous March quarter for Apple when it was released in April, now they are back and on Wednesday pushed the shares to a new closing high of $US144.57.

Markets Put the Oil in Turmoil

US bond yields and oil prices again stood out on Wednesday with big losses that raised more questions than they answered.

Friday 8th July, 2021

Turbo Charge Your Equity Income

With it getting ever harder to generate income from your portfolio, investors may need to look to other asset classes to increase yields. Tony Pattison from BetaShares has some suggestions.

Multi Asset Perspectives: Beyond Recovery

GAM Investments’ Julian Howard outlines why inflation is likely to prove temporary, his longer-term outlook, and how investors should position accordingly.

Chinese Sales Like Copper off a Duck’s Back

The Chinese government’s sales of copper from its strategic reserve this week as part of its hectoring of commodity markets and traders seems to have had little impact on prices.

Overcast Skies Clearing for Megaport

A buoyant quarterly update from Megaport halted the company’s recent share slide yesterday, as news of record growth seems to have turned investor sentiment in their favour.

AMP Flicks GEFI Assets to Macquarie

AMP continues to slim itself, announcing the sale of AMP Capital’s global equities and fixed income (GEFI) business to Macquarie Asset Management in a deal worth $185 million.

Rural Funds Goes Nuts Over Macadamias

Agricultural investment trust Rural Funds Group yesterday revealed plans to raise $100 million to expand into macadamia orchards, cattle farms and water entitlements.

Lowe Credits Immigration for Wage Moderation

RBA Governor Philip Lowe has singled out Australia’s high levels of immigration as playing a part in keeping a lid on wage rises – an observation that won’t go unnoticed.

Government Assistance Drives Viva Upgrade

A year on from the depths of the pandemic, oil refinery and service station operator Viva Energy has produced an upgrade amidst the current round of lockdowns.