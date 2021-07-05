Sydney Airport Deal Takes Flight

Not too many people are boarding their aircraft through Sydney Airport at the moment, but the operator of the facility received what appears to be a juicy offer for the right to run the business in the form of a $22 billion unsolicited approach from a group of superannuation funds.

The putative bidders are obviously not that concerned about the impact of Covid on the airport’s current or future business judging by the $8.25 a share offer. The shares closed at $5.81 on Friday so the offer is at a fat 40% plus premium

The bidding consortium comprises of IFM Investors, QSuper, and Global Infrastructure Management.

Sydney Airport’s boards have commenced an assessment of the proposal.

But they said indicative price – while at a premium of more than 40 per cent on Friday’s close – was below where Sydney Airport’s security price traded before the pandemic.

The shares traded bat or above the proposed offer price in February on 2020, as the pandemic was sweeping across the globe and Australia.

“The Indicative Proposal has been made during a global pandemic which has deeply affected the aviation industry and the Sydney Airport security price,” Sydney Airport said on Monday.

“The boards are undertaking detailed analysis of, amongst other things, whether the proposal is reflective of the underlying value of the airport given its long-term remaining concession and the expected short-term impact of the pandemic.

“The Boards will update Security holders accordingly,” Sydney Airport said in Monday’s statement.