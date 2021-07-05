Newcrest’s Cadia Shaken, Not Stirred

Like James Bond preferred his martinis, Newcrest Mining says part of its huge Cadia gold/copper mine in central NSW had been rattled by a “small seismic event” that seems to have left the mine a bit shaken but not all that stirred.

In a statement to the ASX yesterday, Newcrest said the small event (really a tiny earthquake) hit early Friday morning and forced the temporary slowing of activities at the mine.

It’s the third time in as many years Cadia has been shaken by a small quake – the two previous occurrences were in July 2018 and April (Good Friday) 2017.

The latter saw Newcrest get over $US150 million in insurance payments for the delays to production and loss of revenue and profits.

Newcrest said what it called a “localised seismic event occurred in the Eastern end of Panel Cave 2 at the Cadia operation” at 2am Friday.

“No injuries were sustained and, in accordance with standard operating procedure, all personnel working in the affected area were accounted for and safely returned to surface. Mining operations in all other areas, development activities and above-ground operations all continued uninterrupted.

“Inspections have been conducted which have confirmed that past investment in ground support has been effective in preventing damage to infrastructure, with only localised damage to the roadways and ground support near the junction of two extraction drives, and minor ground support damage to a nearby ventilation rise.

“Newcrest has been working with the New South Wales Government Resources Regulator and a Prohibition Notice has been established around the affected area only. A geotechnical report will be sent by Newcrest to the Regulator for approval to commence rehabilitation activities in the affected area.

“Surface operations have not been affected by this Prohibition Notice, nor have other areas of the Cadia East mine and there have been no impacts to panel development activities,“ Newcrest said in the statement..

The replacement of the SAG mill motor for Concentrator 1 started yesterday as scheduled and the company says the shaking event “is expected to have no impact to gold or copper production in FY22.”

Newcrest shares were up 2% just after 1pm at $25.87.