The Week that Was – April 12-16, 2021

Monday 12th April, 2021

Commodities Corner: BHP, Vale Playing One Almighty Game of Chicken

BHP and Vale have called the bluff of hedge funds and other distressed debt investors trying to hold them to ransom over their joint venture Brazilian pellet maker, Samarco Mineracao.

Economics Wrap: Housing Sizzles, Commercial Fizzles

While the housing market goes from strength to strength, the problems for listed retail shopping mall owners and their privately controlled counterparts don’t look like easing any time soon.

BofA Report Shows Astounding Equity Inflows

According to Bank of America (BofA) analysts, investors around the globe have, in the five months since last November, invested more in equities than they did in the previous 12 years.

Tuesday 13th April, 2021

Terracom (ASX:TER) Chairman Craig Ransley Investor Update (video)

ShareCafe’s Tim McGowen speaks with Craig Ransley Chairman of ASX-listed Terracom (ASX: TER) about their recent earnings miss, South African operations and debt refinancing.

More Jobs in Jeopardy at News Corp?

After 2020’s jobs purge in Australia, are more cost cuts coming at News Corp globally as the company’s revamp of its back offices and other shared services accelerates?

Index Methodology Explained

As indexing strategies continue to gain significant inflows from all types of investors, the scrutiny of the methodologies underlying indices (and ETFs that aim to track them) has intensified considerably.

Cleanaway Given the French Kiss-Off for Suez

Suez and Veolia, the two warring French waste and other industrial groups, have kissed and made up, thereby killing off Cleanaway’s $A2.5 billion deal to buy Suez’s Australian waste assets.

Chinese Car Sales Walking off the Lot

Another surge in Chinese car sales in month of March and the first quarter help confirm the strength of Chinese production and consumer demand ahead of the release of the latest GDP this Friday.

Moody’s Backs the Green

While some analysts remain bullish on the Australian dollar, thinking that after 2020’s rebound against the greenback it still has some mileage left, ratings agency Moody’s begs to differ.

Crown Slowly Repopulating Boardroom

Embattled Crown Resorts reported yesterday that it had appointed South Australian businessman Bruce Carter as a director to help fill out the casino group’s emaciated board.

Wednesday 14th April, 2021

Oz Ore Exports Continue to Lose Ground to Brazil

Australian iron ore exports are showing more signs of having plateaued in 2021 while shipments from our major competitor Brazil are surging with prices hitting record highs.

China Strong on Both Sides of the Trade Equation

China’s trade performance surged in March as imports grew at their strongest rate in four years while exports continued the solid growth seen in the past few months.

One Year on from the COVID-19 Shutdowns

Investment markets have staged an impressive recovery in the 12 months since the economic shutdowns of March 2020. But it remains to be seen how soon vaccine rollouts will get us back to something resembling ‘normal’.

NAB Survey Paints a Pretty Picture for Local Economy

The Australian economy made it through the end of JobKeeper and reduction in JobSeeker payments in a healthy state, according to the March business survey from the NAB.

The Oldest President with the Ambition of the Youngest

As Fidelity’s Tom Stevenson explains in his regular column, Joe Biden is America’s oldest ever president who, in the end, has to persuade someone to pick up the tab for his youthful ambition.

Cleanaway Goes for Number Two Option in Suez Deal

Cleanaway’s $2.5 billion bid to buy the Australian recycling assets of French group, Suez is dead but what about their Plan B – the acquisition of a number of Sydney-based Suez assets?

Thursday 15th April, 2021

Switch into Cash Is on in Earnest

Although over half a trillion dollars has gone into equity funds since last November, investors have suddenly got cold feet in the last month and started heading into cash.

China a Commodities Gobbledok

Trade data for March confirmed China’s appetite for raw materials as the country once again spent heavily with inbound shipments of most major commodities surging in volume and value.

Return of Resolute Lease Comes with a Rider

Gold miner Resolute has regained its Bibiani gold mining lease in Ghana but the government has retained control over who can buy it, putting the kibosh on a potential sale.

The Long View: Inflationary Riptide or Reflationary Current?

Jeffrey Schulze and Josh Jamner from ClearBridge Investments explain why the reflationary period that needs to occur before inflation has traditionally been an attractive time for investment in risk assets.

Bond Market Blinks as US Inflation Edges Higher

Despite the doomsayers’ prediction of carnage at the first hint of a jump in US inflation, when it actually came it passed without too much pain and bond yields actually fell.

A Path to Net Zero

While moves to decarbonise the world’s economy are reducing the need for some infrastructure assets, they are underpinning strong structural growth for others.

No Change to NZ Monetary Policy for Now

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has again kept its key interest rate on hold in a repeat of its previous decision this year, citing a summer slowdown in economic activity.

Friday 16th April, 2021

IEA Rolls out the Barrels

The rebounding global economy – led by China and the US – has seen the International Energy Agency (IEA) lift its 2021 demand forecast.

Whitehaven No Haven At All

Shares in Whitehaven Coal slumped more than 14% on Thursday after it revealed another downgrade to its sales estimates for the year to June 30.

Value or growth? Why not both?

In the vast universe of investment approaches, perhaps the largest divide is between growth investors and value investors. But why not be both, asks Adam O’Connor from BetaShares.

Labour Data Shows Record Job Numbers

The March labour force data was strong but we won’t get a true picture of the health of the jobs market post JobKeeper until this time in May and then in June.

Retail Arm Turnaround Puts BOQ Back on Track

Interim dividends are back at Bank of Queensland after first-half profits rose 9% to $165 million, led by a turnaround in its retail banking arm.

Multi Asset Perspectives: The rebound in context

GAM Investments’ Julian Howard outlines his latest multi asset views, what the long-term outlook is likely to hold and how investors might realistically position for it.