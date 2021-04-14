A Path to Net Zero

Net Zero initiatives are gathering pace. While moves to decarbonise the world’s economy are reducing the need for some infrastructure assets, they are underpinning strong structural growth for others.
This article looks at the likely implications that these changes hold for the global listed infrastructure asset class.
We also describe how our investment approach aims to understand and assess the associated risks and opportunities, as we seek to harness them to benefit investors.
The United Nations 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change aims to limit the average global temperature increase to ‘well below 2° Celsius’. Achieving this means reducing carbon emissions to Net Zero (i.e. balancing the man-made greenhouse gases being added to the atmosphere with the amount being removed) in the second half of the 21st century.
Net Zero efforts are gathering positive momentum to meet this challenge. In June 2019, the UK set into law a target of being Net Zero by 2050 – the first major economy to do so. Several other European countries, along with Japan, South Korea and China have since set legally binding, mid-century, Net Zero targets. The European Commission plans to mobilise up to US$1 trillion to help make Europe climate neutral by 2050. After a four-year hiatus, the US is also ready to work towards making its economy carbon neutral by 2050.
BP’s Energy Outlook 2020 considers these and other forces that are likely to shape the global energy system over coming decades, as moves to decarbonise drive large-scale changes. While at this stage we are all estimating what Net Zero might look like, BP has provided a useful set of scenarios against which we can compare our own analysis. Figure 1 illustrates the critical importance of hitting Net Zero targets.
Figure.1: CO2 Emissions from energy & global energy demand
Source: First Sentier Investors, BP Energy Outlook as of 30 September 2020. ‘BAU – Business as usual’
Our forecasts are broadly consistent with the Net Zero or 1.5°C scenarios set out in the rest of this paper. We anticipate a sharp decline in coal usage, both for power generation, and later for other industrial processes. We expect a structural decline in oil demand of between 3% and 6% per year. We are more optimistic on the prospects for natural gas. Given the high cost and complexity of hydro or nuclear power, we believe the role of gas as a transition fuel should support continued growth until around 2030, to be followed by a structural decline of between 2% and 3% per year. We also anticipate continued strong growth in renewables. These assumptions, and their potential impact on global listed infrastructure, are discussed in more detail below.
Implications for listed infrastructure
Figure.2: Energy mix in 2050 – elimination of coal
Source: First Sentier Investors, BP Energy Outlook as of 30 September 2020.
Electric utilities
Figure.3: Growth of renewables in the energy mix
Source: First Sentier Investors, BP Energy Outlook as of 30 September 2020.
In the US, first-movers such as NextEra Energy (see Figure 4) and Xcel Energy are now being followed by other utilities seeking to reduce exposure to competitive power markets and achieve a more predictable earnings profile. Virginia’s Dominion Energy agreed in July 2020 to sell its natural gas transportation and storage assets; and has announced plans to invest up to US$43 billion in wind, solar and storage projects over the next 15 years. In the same month, Public Service Enterprise Group unveiled plans to sell its fossil fuel power plants and focus on earning regulated returns by helping its home state of New Jersey meet its clean energy goals, through grid modernization and investment in batteries and renewables. CenterPoint Energy, Entergy, Exelon and FirstEnergy are either already making material changes to move in this direction, or have firm plans to do so.
Figure.4: NextEra Energy – Adjusted earnings per share
Source: NextEra Energy as of 31 December 2019.
Europe’s utility giants including Iberdrola (Spain), Enel (Italy), RWE (Germany), Ørsted (Denmark) and SSE (UK) have all announced plans to invest billions of dollars annually over coming years to develop and operate wind, solar and battery facilities. SSE provides a case study in positive change. Through plant closures, asset divestments and renewables investment the company has transformed from a traditional, fossil-fuel heavy, integrated utility to focus on regulated electricity networks and renewables. SSE is on-track to reduce carbon intensity by 60% and treble renewable energy output by 2030.
Complementing these changes, natural gas (see Figure 5) is likely to remain a key transition fuel with continued growth over the next decade. Gas-fired power plants can supply energy quickly at times of high demand. They provide a flexible way to mitigate renewables’ intermittency until battery storage technology catches up, at which point we expect a long-term decline in demand will begin. Even then, some countries (Japan) or regions (US northeast) will rely in part on natural gas, owing to a lack of renewable resources. Other sources of reliable power – nuclear and hydro projects – remain expensive and usually require large government subsidies. Natural gas is a sensible way to ‘keep the lights on and the bills low’.
Figure.5: Natural gas consumption to 2050 (bcm)
Source: First Sentier Investors, BP Energy Outlook as of 30 September 2020.
Big oil
Figure.6: Global growth in offshore wind capacity (GW)
Source: First Sentier Investors, IEA reports as of 30 September 2020.
ESG considerations for investors
Conclusion
Net Zero represents a structural shift that is fundamentally changing the global listed infrastructure universe. Detailed analysis of ESG factors can help investors navigate this fundamental shift in the investment landscape. Net Zero assumptions are reflected in our team’s thinking, company research, scenario analysis and portfolio construction decisions. Any change of this scale comes with some level of risk. Pleasingly, as we go through this process, we also see substantial opportunities for companies taking a responsible approach.
While we consider climate change and the resulting build-out of renewables to be the most material ESG-related topic for listed infrastructure currently, sustainability is much broader than this. Self-driving vehicles, increasing urbanisation and advances in big data are all likely to have serious implications for the asset class. It is important to factor ESG considerations into all of these themes. Doing so is not just a risk mitigator – it can also be a substantial source of positive investment returns.