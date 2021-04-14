A Path to Net Zero

ESG considerations for investors

Our team has always believed that Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors are significant performance drivers for infrastructure companies. We seek to reflect this in the way we invest. Rather than being used as a screening tool, ESG considerations are fully incorporated into our investment process, in order to consistently identify and understand the risks and opportunities. ESG-related criteria we consider include Environmental, Social, Governance, Board, Alignment of Interests, and Disruption. All else being equal, we would need to see additional potential upside in order to invest (if at all) in stocks with weakness in these areas.

We believe that our responsibility as active investors – and the most effective way to drive positive change – is to consistently engage on these issues with the companies we analyse and invest in. Regular company meetings, both with management teams and a range of stakeholders, competitors and suppliers provide us with insights into the direction a company is taking in relation to ESG issues. In addition, we believe that the development of datasets and benchmarks such as the GLIO/ GRESB ESG Index series will help investors and companies better understand issues to be addressed and the importance of public disclosure and transparency. These tools combined will also allow us to hold a company accountable to its targets and to encourage additional action.

This emphasis in our approach has proven valuable in the light of recent developments. From an Environmental perspective, it is clear that companies moving towards Net Zero can benefit from a rich source of long term, low risk earnings growth. While less immediately obvious, Net Zero also has important Social and Governance implications. On the Social side, it is important for infrastructure companies to consider all stakeholders – staff, community, customers, suppliers and regulators – if they want to maximise long-term returns to shareholders. Infrastructure companies operate from privileged positions.

This often comes with the expectation that they will do the right thing by the society they are serving, rather than pursuing profits at any cost. Mounting public support for action on climate change means that companies are increasingly expected to demonstrate that they are part of the solution. Failure to do so can lead to questions over the company’s social licence to operate, or result in to sub-optimal regulatory outcomes.