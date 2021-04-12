Markets / Shares

April 12, 2021

Cleanaway Given the French Kiss-Off for Suez

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

Suez and Veolia, the two warring French waste and other industrial groups, have kissed and made up, a rapprochement that has killed off Cleanaway’s $A2.5 billion deal to buy Suez’s waste assets in Australia.

Suez said in Paris last night (Monday)said that it has reached an agreement in principle on a $US15.4 billion euro merger with Veolia Environnement SA, ending months of acrimony and legal battles.

The French waste and water management company said the two companies agreed to enter into definitive merger agreements by May 14 on a price of 20.50 euros ($US24.40) per Suez share.

Under the deal, the companies will withdraw all legal proceedings and terminate agreements for disposals, such as a recent deal for Suez to sell its recycling-and-recovery business in Australia to Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd.

“This agreement is beneficial for everyone: it guarantees the long-term future of Suez in France in a way that preserves competition, and it guarantees jobs. All stakeholders in both groups are therefore winners. The time for confrontation is over, the time for combination has begun,” Veolia Chief Executive Antoine Frerot said in the statement.

Reuters reported that as part of the agreement, and in part to ease antitrust problems, some of Suez’s assets will be spun off into a new entity with around 7 billion euros in revenue.

Investment funds Meridiam, Ardian and Global Infrastructure Partners as well as state-backed Caisse des Depots and employees will be shareholders in the “new Suez”.

Shares for both companies jumped in early morning trading, with Suez up 6.8% and Veolia up 6.2% in early trading on the Paris Exchange.

 

Glenn Dyer

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

Morning Report: US sharemarkets eased from record highs on Monday

Crown Slowly Repopulating Boardroom

Moody’s Backs the Green

Chinese Car Sales Walking off the Lot

Index Methodology Explained

More Jobs in Jeopardy at News Corp?