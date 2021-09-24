The Week that Was – September 20-24, 2021

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 20th September, 2021

Ore Collapse Claims First Casualty

Very quietly, Venture Minerals – a small Tasmanian miner – has become the first casualty of the collapse in iron ore prices.

Pullback

In his weekly Bites column, David Bassanese from BetaShares gives us a rundown of what’s happening in markets, both local and global.

Tuesday 21st September, 2021

Eyes Turn to Fed as Markets Turn to Red

With markets on edge after yesterday’s bloodbath, Thursday’s Fed meeting, along with the statements and forecasts that follow in its wake, have suddenly taken on even more significance than usual.

Banks Trump Political Hot Air with Wind Farm Deal

Five major banks have shown up Resources Minister Keith Pitt by organising the retrospective investment of $280 million into a huge wind farm and battery hub in north Queensland.

Transurban Group Wins WestConnex Auction

A consortium led by toll road giant Transurban is buying full control of Sydney’s WestConnex road system for more than $11 billion after winning the NSW government’s auction of its 49% of the business.

More to AusNet Deal than Meets the Eye

On the face of it the bid for Australian power distributor AusNet Services is just another rather large deal, but in fact it allows two major Asian companies to make a graceful exit from Australia.

Should We Be Worried about Global Markets?

Given the turmoil currently overwhelming global markets and economies, Fidelity’s Tom Stevenson tries to answer one of the most pertinent questions at the moment: should we be worried?

Miners on Track Despite Gold’s Rollercoaster Ride

Despite a wild ride, gold ended August almost unchanged from the end of July. Once this consolidation has run its course, Joe Foster from VanEck believes tail-risk drivers may drive gold through US$2,000 per ounce.

Wednesday 22nd September, 2021

Evergrande Talks the Talk, Investors Walk the Walk

The chairman of stricken Chinese property giant Evergrande told staff on Tuesday said the company is confident it will “walk out of its darkest moment” and deliver property projects as pledged.

Kathmandu, Sigma Feeling the Pinch

Outdoor retailer Kathmandu and pharmacy group Sigma have both given early hints of the damage the lockdowns since June have done to some retailers, with both reporting weak sales and earnings.

APA Comes Over the Top for AusNet

Infrastructure group APA has produced a rival, higher offer for utility AusNet valuing it at $10 billion, a day after the Canadian/US group Brookfield announced its $9.6 billion offer.

IGO Confirms Talks, Mincor Strikes Nickel

IGO has confirmed media reports that takeover talks with nickel miner Western Areas are moving closer towards a decision, while Mincor has struck nickel at its Hartley prospect in Western Australia.

A Dynamic Approach to Multi-Asset Strategies

View this video with Kej Somaia, Co-Head of Multi-Asset Solutions at First Sentier Investors, as he dispels the myth that investing in dynamic strategies will breach clients’ SAA limits.

ESG: Driving Change and Generating Alpha

The focus on investing through an ESG lens has intensified. But, as Antipodes’ Alison Savas argues, it’s not as simple as buying stocks with ‘green credentials’, or divesting those with poor backward-looking metrics.

Westpac Stuck in PNG for Now

Westpac has halted plans to sell its majority stake in Westpac PNG Limited and Westpac Fiji to ASX-listed Kina Securities and will retain it for the time being while it works out a future course of action.

Thursday 23rd September, 2021

Did Tabcorp Miss the Jump with Entain?

Did Tabcorp miss the bid for its betting businesses when it decided in July not to talk to a number of interested parties and instead put its Lotteries and Keno business on the block in a demerger deal?

AusNet Treats Bids on First Come, First Served Basis

Securities in AusNet and APA Group headed in different directions yesterday as investors reacted to the news that the latter’s near $10 billion cash offer was on hold for the time being.

Asian Development Bank Trims Growth Forecast

The Asian Development Bank has trimmed its 2021 economic growth forecast for developing Asia as the Covid pandemic continues to dominate the region’s outlook and throw up roadblocks to recovery.

DNR Capital Reporting Season Wrap (video)

DNR Capital’s Chief Investment Officer Jamie Nicol gives his wrap up of the recent reporting season and discusses a few stocks where trusting in DNR’s proven investment process is more important than ever.

Why Investors Should Care about Cybersecurity

Here’s why Schroders Investment Writer Jo Marshall believes investors should consider cyber preparedness in their investment decisions and how Schroders has engaged on the topic.

Lake’s JV Partner Secures A Grade Investors (video)

Lake Resources has announced that its clean technology partner Lilac Solutions Ltd (Lilac) will join the Argentinian Kachi project, earning up to 25% at the asset level, subject to performance hurdles.

Friday 24th September, 2021

Good Year, Record Dividend for Premier

Solomon Lew’s Premier Investments has announced a 97.3% jump in consolidated net profit after tax to $271.8 million for the 53 weeks ended July 31, and the market liked what it saw.

News Corp Joins Buyback Brigade

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp has announced a $US1 billion program that will include the B Class voting shares, but will sterilise the existing stake of the family in the voting shares.

Fonterra Looking to Churn Oz Operations

New Zealand’s global dairy giant Fonterra is looking at exiting Australia via a spin-off in a similar way to how Wesfarmers got rid of Coles and Woolies quit its Endeavour liquor and hotels business.

Solid Results from Soul Patts, Brickworks

The market reacted favourably to strong earnings results from investment group Washington H. Soul Pattinson and its major shareholder Brickworks, pushing both companies’ shares higher on Thursday.

Huge Spanish Deal Set to Transform Sandfire

Sandfire Resources has become the latest Australian miner to embrace the global renewables push with a company-transforming deal to buy a Spanish copper mining and processing business.

The Benefits of Global Mid and Small Cap Investing

With a strong investment discipline and consistent approach, James Abela and Maroun Younes from Fidelity believe the global stage offers many opportunities to invest in tomorrow’s future leaders.

Special Div as Vita Sells Out to Telstra

Shareholders in Vita Group are set to receive a special dividend of up to 45c a share thanks to the decision to sell its retail telco business to Telstra for $110 million.