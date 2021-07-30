The Week that Was – July 26-30, 2021

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 26th July, 2021

AFIC 2021 Full Year Result Briefing (video)

General Manager Geoff Driver, Managing Director Mark Freeman and Portfolio Manager David Grace give a summary of AFIC’s full year result to 30 June 2021.

Buy the Dip

In his weekly Bites column, David Bassanese from BetaShares gives us a rundown of what’s happening in markets, both local and global.

Beneath the Bonnet of the Biden Bounce

Since the U.S. presidential election on 3 November 2020, the S&P 500 has staged the best performance for a new president since Franklin D. Roosevelt. BetaShares’ Jeremy Benson has a look why.

Tuesday 27th July, 2021

Inflation: Friend or Foe?

Governments like a bit of inflation. Central banks think they can achieve it. It’s the rest of us who will have to deal with the consequences if they can’t, argues Fidelity’s Tom Stevenson.

IML’s Portfolios Well-Placed to Benefit from Corporate Activity

Anton Tagliaferro from Investors Mutual explains what the recent jump in corporate activity means for his firm’s portfolios and how IML is well-placed to benefit from these trends.

Jansen Potash Project the Ace in BHP’s Hole

Even though its board is yet to approve the multi-billion dollar project, BHP seems to be pushing hard towards a greenlight for the first stage of its Jansen potash mining project in Canada.

GPT Forced to Withdraw Guidance Again

For the second year in a row, Covid has forced GPT, the big CBD property and shopping mall owner and investor, to withdraw its full year earnings guidance and distribution forecast.

Lynas Continues Good Run, Shares Hit Rare Air

Shares in Lynas Rare Earths hit a near 9-year high as its promising future took a more defined shape and revenue for the year to June 30 surged to record levels.

Tesla Shows it is on the Right Road

Shares in the electric car and battery maker jumped more than 2% in after-hours trading after it topped market forecasts for second quarter revenue and earnings.

Oil Search Does its Takeover Chances No Harm

Takeover target (according to rival Santos) Oil Search saw a 21.5% jump in June quarter revenues despite a production dip in the three months.

FAANGs Remain the Engine Room of the Nasdaq 100

While making up just five of the 100 stocks in the Nasdaq, the FAANGs provided more than one-third of the index’s return during the past financial year, Bloomberg data indicates.

Wednesday 28th July, 2021

Record Earnings Within Reach for OzMin

OZ Minerals is heading for record earnings for the six months to June after net revenue jumped 71% to $986 million on the back of higher gold production and copper output.

CPI a Fuse Looking for a Match

It won’t be a case of ‘rate rise looms’ if the forecast surge in the Consumer Price Index for the June quarter and 2020-21 financial year happens in today’s ABS data release.

AREITs – The Comeback Kids

After the ASX 300 AREIT index crashed 20.7% in 2020, much of the last calendar year was spent discussing whether AREITs had a future at all. 2021 has answered that unequivocally.

T & W Furnishes Market with Good News

Shares in online homewares retailer Temple & Webster jumped more than 10% at one stage yesterday after the company revealed it has made a strong start to the 2021-22 financial year.

Three Disruptive Trends Set to Transform the Auto Industry

PIMCO takes us on an in-depth look into what the next decade holds for the automotive industry’s transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) to electric vehicles (EVs).

Dividend Stocks Beyond Australian Blue Chips

Cameron McCormack from VanEck Investments provides some insights into alternative ways of enhancing dividend income when the more traditional wells dry up.

Blue Ribbon Result for BlueScope Steel

As expected, steelmaker BlueScope has smashed its second half and June 30 full year earnings guidance thanks to the global boom in demand for steel – especially in the US.

Green Pivot Continues for BHP, RIO

BHP and Rio Tinto have revealed new offshore plays to get deeper into the renewable commodities sector: a Canadian nickel company for BHP and a big Serbian lithium mine for RIO.

Thursday 29th July, 2021

Lockdown Extension Could Puncture Inflation Fears

Despite the expected CPI surge in the June quarter to an annual rate of 3.8%, the extended Sydney lockdown has led one senior economist to drastically slash his forecast for the next 3 months.

Almond Demand Leads to Bumper Crop for Select

The improvement in the outlook for global almond prices and demand has seen Australian grower Select Harvests upgrade its expectations for its 2021 crop by more than 20%.

Fortune Favours the Stubborn for Spark

Spark Infrastructure has forced its North American suitors to return with a third and more favourable offer almost 32 cents a security higher than the first ’skinny’ attempt.

Rio Shareholders Hit Pay Dirt with Huge Dividend

Shareholders in Rio Tinto will get record dividends totalling $US5.61 a share (about $A7.60) after the iron ore giant revealed a record profit and revenues for the six months to June.

Brace (But Not Too Much) for the CPI Roller-Coaster

In “normal” times, Australia’s 2Q CPI figure surprising on the upside would almost certainly trigger fears that rate rises are coming fast. But, argues AllianceBernstein’s Guy Bruten, times are not “normal”.

Fed Happy to Hold Its Course – For Now

The US Federal Reserve has moved closer to winding back its support for the US economic recovery by declaring that “progress” had been made towards its economic goals.

Market Doesn’t Like Facebook Result

Facebook disappointed for the June quarter in the one key metric on which it is judged – users – and paid the price for it with traders marking the company’s shares down heavily.

Friday 30th July, 2021

Airlie Australian Share Fund Annual Fund Update (video)

Airlie’s Emma Fisher reflects on the past 12 months in the Australian equity market, discusses the fund’s strong performance, positioning for inflationary risks and current holdings.

New ASX Listing M3 Mining in Experienced Hands

Experienced mining executives Russell Davis and Simon Eley are backing newly listed ASX company M3 Mining, which has promising gold/copper exploration assets in Western Australia.

API Knocks Back “Opportunistic” Wesfarmers Bid

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries has told Wesfarmers to go away after rejecting the non-binding $1.38 a share offer as “opportunistic” and not in the best interests of shareholders.

What’s Next for E-Commerce?

With increasing vaccination levels and economies reopening, GAM Investments’ Mark Hawtin considers what a post-covid-19 future might look like for the ecommerce sector.

A (Mostly) Good News Story

As we reflect on the end of another twelve months that leaves us wanting to see the word “unprecedented” banned from the dictionary, we allow ourselves to feel cautiously optimistic.

Fortescue Charging Toward Record Year

Fortescue Metals Group, the 4th biggest iron ore miner in the world, is heading for a record for the year to June 30 after reporting a record 49.3 million output in the June quarter.

Three Nuggets from the Mining Sector

Contrasting fortunes this week for three of the country’s mid-range miners who released quarterly reports – IGO in nickel, as well as gold producers St Barbara and Gold Road.

Rare Backdown by China Aims to Soothe Jumpy Markets

China’s securities regulator has met with major investment banks on Wednesday night in an attempt to ease fears about Beijing’s crackdown on private education – specifically after-school tutoring.