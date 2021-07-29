IPOs / Markets / Video

July 29, 2021

New ASX Listing M3 Mining in Experienced Hands

Russell Davis and Simon Eley have created resources companies that generated significant value for shareholders. Now they are backing newly listed ASX company M3 Mining, which has promising gold/copper exploration assets in Western Australia.

