API Knocks Back “Opportunistic” Wesfarmers Bid

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries has told Wesfarmers to go away after rejecting the non-binding $1.38 a share offer as “opportunistic” and not in the best interests of shareholders.

In a statement to the ASX on Thursday, API’s board said the offer undervalued the company.

API owns the pharmacy chain Priceline and Soul Pattinson chemists as well as a chain of skin care centres.

“The Board has unanimously concluded that the Indicative Proposal undervalues API, is not compelling and is not in the best interests of API shareholders.

“In coming to this conclusion, the Board has undertaken detailed analysis of the underlying value of API, including assessing the medium- and long-term growth prospects of the company and reviewing a range of scenarios in relation to API’s recovery from the impacts of COVID-19 and the related lockdown restrictions,” directors told the ASX in a statement before trading opened on Thursday morning.

“The Board notes that the Indicative Proposal implies a premium of 18.7% to the 3-month Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) which is significantly below the Australian market average for transactions of this nature.

“Although API’s share price has recently traded above the price offered in the Indicative Proposal, the Board recognises that the share price may trade below this level in the short term.

“Nevertheless, the Board will only progress a change of control transaction on terms that recognise the fundamental value of API and are in the best interests of API shareholders as a whole,” the statement concluded.

API shares ended Wednesday at $1.41 and have been trading above the offer price since July 14.

The problem for a counter bidder is that API’s major shareholder, Washington H Soul Pattinson has effectively allowed Wesfarmers to dominate API by doing a deal on its 19% stake. Soul Patts has given Wesfarmers a call option over its stake which all but blocks any rival offer.

If Wesfarmers really wants API it will have to make a realistic offer instead of trying a cheapskate first up overture.