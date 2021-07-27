Dividend Stocks Beyond Australian Blue Chips

by Cameron McCormack – Manager, Investments

2020 was a difficult year for yield chasing investors as companies cancelled/reduced dividend payments to shore up cash flows in light of uncertainties navigating COVID-19. Large cap stocks, notably big four bank dividends for 2020 were on average 60% lower than 2019.

Small cap stock dividend payers on the other hand were less affected as shown by difference in dividend yields for 2020 in Chart 1.

Chart 1 – Australian large cap versus small cap dividend payers 12m trailing dividend yield





Small caps can offer attractive dividends and are considered a proxy for quality as dividends are generally sourced from sustainable earnings. Two charts below highlight that the return on equity and earnings stability of companies is generally higher for dividend payers in the Australian small cap universe.

Chart 2 – Australian small caps ranked by return on equity





Chart 3 – Australian small caps ranked by earnings stability



Small cap stocks also provide the opportunity for significant upside growth potential compared to large caps.

COMPANY SECTOR DESCRIPTION DIVIDEND YIELD BEGA Consumer staples Bega Cheese Ltd (ASX ticker: BGA) offers a variety of cheese product including can, stringers, fingers, slice, whey powder, processed, natural and reduced fat cheddar cheeses. The company exports whey powder to Asian countries. 2.64% BAPCOR Consumer discretionary Bapcor Limited (ASX ticker: BAP) retails vehicle parts, accessories, equipment service and solutions. 3.28% NATIONAL STORAGE Real Estate National Storage (ASX ticker: NSR) is one of the leading self-storage providers in Australia and New Zealand, providing residential and commercial storage to customers at 200+ centres. 3.88%

