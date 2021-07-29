Funds / Markets / Video

July 29, 2021

Airlie Australian Share Fund Annual Fund Update

By Airlie Funds Management | More Articles by Airlie Funds Management

Emma Fisher, Portfolio Manager, reflects on the past 12 months in the Australian equity market. Emma discusses the fund’s strong performance, positioning the portfolio for inflationary risks and current portfolio holdings.

 

 

The Airlie Australian Share Fund offers investors the opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused Australian equities fund whose primary objective of the Fund is to provide long-term capital growth and regular income. This fund also comes in a listed version with the ASX ticker AASF.

About Airlie Funds Management

Airlie is a specialist Australian equities fund manager which brings together some of Australia’s most experienced industry participants. Airlie has an active, value-based investment style that aims to deliver attractive long-term capital growth and regular income to its investors.

