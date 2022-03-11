The Week that Was – March 7-11, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 7 March, 2022

The FANGs: A screaming bargain?

As investors fear the good times are over for the FANGMANT, those willing to take a risk may consider buying the dip. ETF Securities explains why.

Tuesday 8 March, 2022

AGL Board Turns Down Increased Offer

The AGL board has knocked back a 10% higher offer for the company from tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and international asset manager Brookfield valuing it at $8.25 per share.

Ukraine Crisis May Be a Game-Changer for BHP’s Jansen

Suddenly, thanks to the Ukrainian invasion, the outlook for BHP’s Jansen potash project is looking much rosier, with Russia and Belarus the world’s second- and third-largest potash producing countries.

Chinese Trade Numbers Paint a Glum Picture

China’s export and import growth slowed noticeably over January and February as Covid outbreaks, surging commodity prices and the rise of tensions in Ukraine each took their toll.

What Will “Generation Alpha” Look Like?

GAM Investments’ Swetha Ramachandran looks at how the more digital, more sustainable generation to come – Generation “Alpha” – could influence consumption in the luxury sector.

Gold Bull(ion)

Gold mining stocks, along with the gold price, have been rising recently as inflation and political instability weigh investors’ considerations. VanEck looks at whether or not this can continue.

Four Counterpoints to ESG Investing Critics

Recent prominent media articles have criticized sustainable portfolios for being ineffective as agents of change. Dan Roarty from AllianceBerstein thinks the critics have missed the point.

Wednesday 9 March, 2022

Ampol, Viva Say Nyet to Russian Oil

Australian refiners Ampol and Viva Energy say they will stop using Russian crude oil in their plants after shipments currently en route arrive, making them the country’s last two to do so.

Consumer Confidence Continues to Come Around

The Australian economy has shaken off Covid Omicron, with business conditions and confidence strengthening in February, according to the latest survey from the National Australia Bank.

Little Green Pharma in Pole Position for European Growth

Known more as an Australian-focused medical cannabis minnow when it listed two years ago, Little Green Pharma now has access to more than half of the addressable EU market.

More Good Tidings for Dacian Gold

Just a few weeks after revealing its maiden ore reserve estimate for its Redcliffe Gold Project, Dacian Gold has revealed a significant upgrade in prospects at two key WA projects.

Navigating Extremes in 2022

Pandemic extremes continue but, as T. Rowe Price Portfolio Specialist Sam Ruiz explains in this article, growth investors should look through the short-term cycle when seeking opportunities.

Commodities Ramp Claims its First Casualty

The surge in global nickel prices in the past few days in trading on the London Metal Exchange LME), the world’s key metal market, looks like it has claimed a big victim.

Putin to Return Fire with Retaliatory Sanctions

Vladimir Putin is moving to impose his own sanctions on the west, ordering his government to come up with a list of commodities and other products and western countries to be hit with restrictions.

Thursday 10 March, 2022

Apres Le Deluge Comes Le Cost for IAG

IAG has increased its budget for natural disaster claims by $550 million after the recent flooding in NSW and Queensland, which has left it with 24,000 claims as of 6am Wednesday.

Origin Announces $250m On-Market Buyback

Origin Energy has decided to monetise the recent surge in global oil and gas prices into a $250 million on-market share buy-back starting next month.

Tsingshan Fallout Reaches Nickel Mines

Nickel Mines shares lost nearly 5% on Wednesday after earlier going into a trading pause in the wake of a 22% selloff because of its ties to Chinese nickel processor Tsingshan.

Body Blows Continue for Vlad the Invader

Ratings agency Fitch has downgraded Russia’s sovereign rating by another six notches to ‘C’ from ‘B’ on fears sanctions and trade restrictions have undermined its willingness to service debt.

RBA Happy to Go its Own Way

Governor Philip Lowe has made it clear the RBA will not be coerced into lifting interest rates by calls from talking heads or the economics departments of the major banks.

Airlie FM: Australian equities at the crossroads? (video)

Lower rates, RBA support and benign inflation are all reversing course, resulting in increasingly volatile markets. Airlie FM’s Matt Williams explores what this means for Australian equities.

Investing Mistakes During a Crisis

The events of the past week have handed us a long list of lessons about how we should and should not manage our portfolios at times of crisis. Here are a few of the more important ones.

Friday 11 March, 2022

Peabody Energy Caught Short Both Coal and Cash

Coal miner Peabody Energy has been forced to raise $US150 million after soaring coal prices forced it to find an additional $US534 million to satisfy a margin call on its derivative contracts.

Selling Pressure Persists for Nickel Mines

Australian investors remain unconvinced that reports of the bailing out of Tsingshan takes pressure off Nickel Mines, with its shares plummeting again in Thursday’s trading session.

Chinese EV Sales Continue to Stall on Subsidy Cuts

After two months of 2022 it is becoming clear sales of New Energy Vehicles in China are slowing, with the cut in the subsidy at the end of last year having an increasing impact.

Myer Set to Pay First Dividend in Five Years

Department store operator Myer will pay shareholders a dividend for the first time in five years despite the company’s profits falling by 25% through the first half of the financial year.

Global Dividends Reached a New Record in 2021

Global dividends made a strong recovery in 2021, more than making up for the cuts in 2020. Janus Henderson’s Jane Shoemake discusses the rebound and why JH has upgraded its 2022 forecast.

Seatbelts Fastened for Turbulence Ahead

As fighting in Ukraine intensifies, Sebastian Mullins explains why Schroders are defensively positioned and focused on the response from central banks to rising commodity prices and inflation.

US CPI Spikes to Four-Decade High

US consumer price inflation hit a new four-decade high in February, locking in the first rate rise for years next week from the Federal Reserve with at least two more increases to come this year.