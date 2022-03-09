Funds / Markets / Video

March 9, 2022

Airlie FM: Australian equities at the crossroads?

After varying lengths of ever-lower interest rates, RBA asset-buying and benign inflation – all three are reversing course, resulting in increasingly volatile equity markets in 2022.

Airlie Portfolio Manager, Matt Williams and Equities Analyst, Will Granger explore what this means for Australian equities. The pair analyse the latest February earnings season and provide insight into the Airlie Australian Share Fund (AASF) portfolio.

 

 

The Airlie Australian Share Fund offers investors the opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused Australian equities fund whose primary objective of the Fund is to provide long-term capital growth and regular income. This fund also comes in a listed version with the ASX ticker AASF.

