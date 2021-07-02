The Week that Was – June 28-July 2, 2021

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 28th June, 2021

Westpac Gives Car Finance Arm the Flick

Last week it kept its New Zealand banking business, on Monday Westpac revealed it was selling its Australian car finance businesses to non-bank financial group Angle Finance.

COVID Strikes Again

In his weekly Bites column, David Bassanese from BetaShares gives us a rundown of what’s happening in markets, both local and global.

Tuesday 29th June, 2021

Covid Money-Go-Round Whirrs Back into Action

The lockdown stocks play was out in full force yesterday on the ASX, as travel and aviation companies were sold off but retailers – especially onliners – saw strong gains.

Metcash Keeps the Registers Ringing

Metcash slipped out a record full-year result and dividend, as well as a share buyback, which saw the company’s shares up by more than 3% at one stage in Monday trade.

Platinum’s Four Guiding Investment Principles

Clay Smolinski from Platinum Asset Management explains Platinum’s four investment principles and how they guide the investment team’s search for mispriced stocks in the market.

Oz Miners Making Cash While the Ore Smelts

The surge in mineral prices in the past 12 months has added an extra $1 billion a week to export earnings, according to data from the Federal Department of Resources.

Biopharma’s Targeted Approach to Growth

Janus Henderson’s Andy Acker and Agustin Mohedas explain how a new drug targeting a common mutation found in tumours could benefit patients and biopharma alike.

Gruyere on the Nose for Gold Road

Bad news at the end of a volatile year for gold from Gold Road Resources, which says mechanical problems at its Gruyere mine in WA will cost it profits for the quarter and financial year.

Raft of US Bank Dividends Announced

US bank shares were mixed to weak in after-hours trading in the wake of a string of announcements of higher dividends and buybacks approved by the Federal Reserve.

BHP One Step Closer to Thermal Coal Exit

BHP has moved further down its promised exit from the thermal coal industry by selling its stake in the huge Cerrejon steaming coal mine in Colombia in a deal worth nearly $US600 million.

Wednesday 30th June, 2021

Link Lightens PEXA Holding Ahead of IPO

Link Administration Holdings has agreed to give up more of its partly-owned PEXA property conveyancing business ahead of its ASX listing, which happens this Thursday.

ESG: Fad or Future?

In his regular column, Tom Stevenson from Fidelity breaks down hot topic Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance – ESG – and asks the question: fad? or future?

US Banks Forge Ahead with New Payout Policy

US bank shares were mixed to weak in after-hours trading in the wake of a string of announcements of higher dividends and buybacks approved by the Federal Reserve.

Santos Shops Around Part of Dorado Stake

Santos is starting engineering and design work on the Dorado oil discovery off the WA Carnarvon Basin coast as it looks to bring another partner into the venture by selling part of its 80% stake.

Covid Causes Kathmandu Profits to Take a Hike

Shares in outdoor retailer Kathmandu ended down 4% yesterday after it became the first company to issue a revenue and profit downgrade because of the renewed Covid threat.

Plenty of Takeaways from Collins Result

Thanks to Covid, fast-food giant Collins Foods turned in a better-than-expected full-year result with revenue topping the billion-dollar level for the first time.

Gold Headed for Worst Month in Five Years

With just one day left in the month, quarter and financial year (for Australia), Gold is heading for its worst monthly performance since November 2016.

Thursday 1st July, 2021

Shorting Covid Winners as Traditional Businesses Rebound

Portfolio managers Anthony Aboud and Sean Roger explain why the Perpetual SHARE-PLUS Long-Short Fund sees a lot of COVID changes as transitory rather than permanent.

Ghost Kitchens and the Future of Real Estate

The term ‘ghost kitchen’ once sounded like something you’d find in a scary movie. But the rise of this new type of property provides some useful lessons about long-term real estate investment.

Aussie Housing Hot but US Hotter

While the rises in Australian property prices are generating considerable angst and raising questions about home affordability, the US housing market remains even hotter.

AGL Confirms Demerger Plans

Buried in its Wednesday statement to the market, AGL confirmed that it is proceeding towards separation and divorce – energy utility style – with a demerger in the works.

Capital Return Puts Telstra Back in the Good Books

Telstra snuck in the sale of 49% of its transmission and communications towers on the final day of its 2020-21 financial year, raising a handy $2.8 billion from the sale with half going to shareholders.

Financial Year 2020-21: Hasta La Vista, Baby

Another financial year has come and gone for the Australian stockmarket – here is a quick rundown of some of the winners and losers in shares and commodities over that 12 month period.

Friday 2nd July, 2021

Stokes, Seven Get Upper Hand in Boral Arm Wrestle

The Kerry Stokes-controlled Seven Group Holdings is on the way to winning the battle over Boral after yesterday getting enough acceptances to boost its offer price.

Delivering Income from Infrastructure

Charles Hamieh joins Matt Bushby for a discussion of how the team at ClearBridge Investments analyses the return profiles of infrastructure companies across the globe.

Oil Up, Woodside Flat, Opportunity Knocks

The fundamental value of a Resource company can be assessed essentially by two things – the commodity price and everything else – like production, costs and discount rates.

Everything in Place for Good Times to Come

House prices and trade figures led a smorgasbord of data yesterday showing the economy travelled well in June and is set up nicely for the start of the 2021-22 financial year.

LendLease Celebrates New Year with Profit Downgrade

LendLease was the first company for the new financial year to alter earnings guidance, announcing a sizeable downgrade a day after closing off its books for 2020-21.

Tough Love Shown for PEXA on ASX Debut

A rough start to life as a separately listed entity for PEXA yesterday, as shares in the online property conveyancing company traded for the first time on the ASX.

OPEC+ Postpones Cap Size Decision

OPEC+ couldn’t make its mind up on changing its oil production cap at its latest meeting on July 1, so they postponed it to Friday in a repeat of previous meetings.