Funds / Infrastructure / Markets / Video

July 1, 2021

Delivering Income from Infrastructure

By ClearBridge Investments | More Articles by ClearBridge Investments

ClearBridge Investments Portfolio Manager Charles Hamieh joins Matt Bushby for a discussion of how the team analyses the return profiles of infrastructure companies across the globe, from user-pays assets such as rails and airports to regulated utilities.

 

 

The ClearBridge RARE Infrastructure Income Fund – Hedged invests in a range of listed infrastructure securities across a number of infrastructure sub-sectors, and aims to provide investors with long-term inflation-linked capital growth over an economic cycle with a focus on providing reliable income.

About ClearBridge Investments

View more articles by ClearBridge Investments →

More Related Articles

Shorting Covid Winners as Traditional Businesses Rebound

Ghost Kitchens and the Future of Real Estate

ESG: Fad or Future?

Biopharma’s Targeted Approach to Growth

Platinum’s Four Guiding Investment Principles

COVID Strikes Again