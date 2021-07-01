Delivering Income from Infrastructure

ClearBridge Investments Portfolio Manager Charles Hamieh joins Matt Bushby for a discussion of how the team analyses the return profiles of infrastructure companies across the globe, from user-pays assets such as rails and airports to regulated utilities.
The ClearBridge RARE Infrastructure Income Fund – Hedged invests in a range of listed infrastructure securities across a number of infrastructure sub-sectors, and aims to provide investors with long-term inflation-linked capital growth over an economic cycle with a focus on providing reliable income.