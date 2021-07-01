Shorting Covid Winners as Traditional Businesses Rebound

Portfolio managers Anthony Aboud and Sean Roger on why the Perpetual SHARE-PLUS Long-Short Fund sees a lot of COVID changes as transitory rather than permanent and has the short book to back up this view.

The Perpetual SHARE-PLUS Long-Short Fund invests in companies it believes will rise in value and takes short positions in companies it believes will fall in value. The Fund aims to provide long-term capital growth and income through its long-short strategy, and to outperform the S&P/ASX 300 Accumulation Index over rolling three-year periods.