Raft of US Bank Dividends Announced

US bank shares were mixed to weak in after-hours trading in the wake of a string of announcements of higher dividends and buybacks approved by the Federal Reserve.

Rather than a cornucopia of higher dividends and multi-billion dollar buybacks, America’s biggest banks mostly settled for higher dividends.

Only two banks – Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo – announced new buybacks and JPMorgan merely referenced its existing buyback.

The reluctance of most big US banks to go to a new buyback campaign tells confirms the silly desperation of Australian brokers and bank analysts who trying to drum up the idea of big buybacks from our big four, led by the Commonwealth.

That the more aggressive US banks (when it comes to capital management) mostly opted for increased dividends when they were allowed to start new buyback campaigns, tells us that their managements remain concerned about the outlook with dividends on the rise, new Covid cases rising and the prospect of a rate rise arriving sooner than previously estimated.

Morgan Stanley led the way by doubling its quarterly dividend and announced a new $US12 billion buyback.

The bank said Monday in a press release that its dividend will jump to 70 US cents a share starting in the third quarter, and it would buy up to $US12 billion of its own stock through June 2022.

Morgan Stanley shares jumped 4% in after-hours trading and then eased to end up 2.6% and the best performed of the big banks.

Morgan Stanley’s new capital plan appeared to be among the most aggressive of the banks rushing to disclose at the market close.

Wells Fargo shares were up 1% before it announced well after trading closed, that it was doubling its quarterly from 10 cents a share to 20 cents and announced a buyback of $US18 billion. The shares eased to be up just half a per cent.

Wells Fargo has been operating under strict supervision and capital controls from the Fed for several years because of a multi-billion dollar product miss-selling scandal and staff abuse allegations saw successive CEOs and board members turfed out.

America’s biggest bank, JPMorgan Chase boosted its dividend by 11% to $US1 per share. JPMorgan said it “continues to be authorized” to tap the existing $US30 billion share repurchase plan.

Investors sent the shares down 0.2% in after-hours trading

Number 2 US bank, Bank of America revealed a 17% rise in its quarterly dividend from the third quarter.

In April, the bank announced a $US25 billion share repurchase plan.

Its shares were up a tiny 0.07% after hours.

Goldman Sachs is lifting its quarterly payout 60% – from $US1.25 a share to $US2 a share.

In contrast, Citigroup failed to lift its dividend, announcing in a statement that it expects to continue with its planned quarterly common dividend of at least 51 cents share, announced in April this year.

Citi shares fell 0.8% as investors were surprised by the decision.

Last week, the Federal Reserve announced the results of its latest stress tests of 23 big US banks (a couple of smaller banks volunteered for the test while there are a number of foreign banks involved as well).

The Fed said all 23 banks that took the 2021 stress test passed, with the industry “well above” required capital levels in a hypothetical economic downturn. As a result, they would be allowed to lift dividends and buybacks from the September quarter.