The Week that Was – June 14-17, 2022

Tuesday 14 June, 2022

Heat on Crypto as Celsius Halts Withdrawals

The past two trading sessions saw an estimated $US200 billion or more wiped off the entire cryptocurrency market after issuer Celsius Network halted customer withdrawals.

Wednesday 15 June, 2022

Now Comes the True Test for Consumer Confidence

Concerns about rising inflation and slowing demand dented business confidence in May. The NAB says conditions and forward orders both remain strong – but for how long?

Finding Superstar Players

Fund managers that are able to demonstrate expertise and idiosyncratic outperformance have shone in 2022, while many others have been slow to adapt to a new regime.

Lynas Locks Down US Heavy Rare Earths Deal

Lynas Rare Earths has wrapped up a contract worth around $US120m with the US Department of Defense to build a commercial Heavy Rare Earths separation facility in America.

Meeting the Moment

The days of immense liquidity and the distortions it promoted have been killed by the emergence of inflationary forces which will prove more durable than many project.

Havieron and On and On for Newcrest

The Havieron JV between Newcrest Mining and London-listed Greatland Gold continues to grow, with the gold/copper resource extending over at least 1 km of continuous mineralisation.

Australia’s Position in the Global Energy Crisis

With energy prices rampant, Australia finds itself in a unique position – shift to cleaner, renewable energy, or support the use of traditional coal power stations to combat this crisis.

RBA Chief Makes Rare TV Appearance

Ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s increase in its key indicator rate, Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe gave a rare public interview between bank board meetings.

Crypto Crisis Deepens and Spreads

The crypto world continues to be rattled as Celsius’s problems saw increased speculation about the fate of similar businesses with several situations emerging during Tuesday.

Thursday 16 June, 2022

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining’s Riches Lie Close to Home

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining sees no reason to stray beyond the storied WA gold region that shares its name. Tim Boreham takes a look into the recently listed miner.

Thinking about Industrial (and Qantas and Netflix)

As this article from Quay Global Investors explains, there has been no sector in global real estate that has enjoyed more demand tailwinds over the past 10 years than industrial.

Resmed Puts German Software Deal to Bed

After two smaller buys in this area in the past few years, Resmed has made a major deal to buy German out-of-hospital software solutions leader Medifox Dan for $US1 billion.

NAB Grows Cautious but Still Sees Soft Landing

The NAB has cut its growth forecast and raised its inflation estimates for 2022 and 2023, but still believes a soft landing is the most likely outcome for the local economy.

Workers to Get Raise, but Not in Real Terms

Australia’s lowest-paid workers will get a 5.2% pay rise but they, like millions of other employees, will still fall behind the soaring cost of living over the next year.

Rio Talking Up Prospects of New Pilbara Ore Mine

Rio Tinto believes its new Gudai-Darri mine in the Pilbara will increase its iron ore production volumes and improve product mix from the second half of this year.

Pick and Mix for Chinese May Eco Data

China’s economic activity for May didn’t go backwards as it did in Covid-hit April, neither did it soar, it was more a case of a not very convincing middle ground.

Friday 17 June, 2022

The Ongoing Tempest of 2022

The overwhelming confluence of factors currently at play has caused some pain and apprehension in the market, but they can also be a cause for optimism, says Schroders’ Kellie Wood.

D&D Link Bid Looks as Dead as a Doornail

Another takeover for Link seems headed for collapse as the ACCC confirmed market reports that it had major qualms about the $2.9 billion offer from Canada’s Dye and Durham.

Jobs Strength Adds to Rates Pressure

61,000 new jobs were found last month and the jobless rate remained at a 48-year low of 3.9%, increasing the chances of another 0.50% or perhaps even 0.75% rate rise on July 2.

BHP to Retain Mount Arthur after Sale Fail

BHP has announced that its high-quality Mount Arthur thermal coal mine cannot be sold and will be run (NSW government approval permitting) until the end of the decade and then closed.

Trading Tidbits: GUD, TRS

A couple of news items from Thursday’s ASX trading session, with GUD Holdings announcing a late profit downgrade and The Reject Shop filling a vacant key management role.

Putting Clothes on the Emperor

In times of rising market volatility, VanEck’s Arian Neiron explains how passive index-related funds might be an option for those who want to take some of the uncertainty out of investing.

Taking the Long View on Market Volatility

Demand destruction is already here with food and energy prices skyrocketing and consumers feeling the pinch. Plus, central banks have only just started to raise the cost of debt.

Bubs Growing Up Quickly

The recent deal with the US market is already paying off in spades for Bubs Australia, which today revealed a surge in revenue and earnings for the year to June 30 in a new update.