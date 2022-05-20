The Week that Was – May 16-20, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Tuesday 17 May, 2022

Woes Continue as China Reels toward Recession

If the Chinese economy is not already in a recession, it could well be so in the next couple weeks as the country’s Covid elimination policy strangles demand and growth at all levels.

Another Stay for Foreign Miners in Chile

It is looking increasingly likely that big miners have escaped the worst of the resource nationalism of the new Chilean government and its attempts to rewrite the country’s constitution.

Why Buying the Global Shares Dip May Make Sense

With global equity markets having pulled back substantially in recent months, Fidelity’s Tom Stevenson offers up six reasons why buying the dip may make sense for investors.

A Brave New World

As the market experiences considerable volatility but ultimately ‘treads water’ and consolidates, the topic on everyone’s mind is: what does the rest of 2022 have in store for investors?

Wheat Trades Limit Up after Indian Export Ban

As expected global wheat prices jumped sharply Monday in the wake of Indian’s surprise ban on exports of the key grain from last Saturday.

Wednesday 18 May, 2022

Caveat Emptor as the Brambles Plot Thickens

Just a day after Brambles did the right thing and confirmed media reports of a takeover approach from private equity firm CVC, the vulture has flown the coop, blaming ‘market volatility’.

James Hardie’s Upbeat Talk Falls on Deaf Ears

A chunky dividend payout and plenty of upbeat talk from James Hardie couldn’t stop its share price weakness continuing, with the stock falling more than 3% in Tuesday’s ASX session.

Berkshire Filing Makes for Fascinating Reading

Even though Berkshire Hathaway got plenty of publicity for some of their moves in the March quarter, the fund manager’s filing with the SEC revealed more intriguing dealings.

How Bitcoin Mining Works

Mining is one of the most complex components of bitcoin, but it is arguably the most important. ETF Securities provides a thorough rundown of what’s involved in the process.

The Great Recalibration Continues

Fixed income has cheapened dramatically, however with uncertainty elevated Schroders’ Stuart Dear expects additional risk premia to be built in before bonds become really appealing.

Trading Tidbits: MSV, UMG, OZL / HAV

It was a case of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly on Tuesday for miners Havilah Resources and OZ Minerals, distiller United Malt Group, and drilling contractor Mitchell Services.

PropTech Group Discusses Q3 FY22 Results (video)

PropTech Group Limited (ASX: PTG) Managing Director and Group CEO Joe Hanna discusses drivers behind PropTech’s results, providing an update on the company’s growth strategies.

What Does REIT Risk Premium Tell Us about the Sector?

Listed real estate has performed well relative to broader equities, again proving itself a defensive asset class during periods of high inflation and rising interest rates. Quay Global with more.

Radiopharm Theranostics: Developing a portfolio of assets targeting cancer (video)

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited CEO and Managing Director Riccardo Canevari provides an update on the company’s pipeline and discusses the recent licensing of an asset from UCLA.

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM) Expands Cancer Trials (video)

Chimeric Therapeutics CEO / MD Jennifer Chow provides an update on clinical trial progression and discusses recent agreements with WuXi Advanced Therapies and Be The Match BioTherapies.

Thursday 19 May, 2022

Wednesday Whispers: BSL, BLD, APE

A fair bit of news around the ASX on Wednesday, and here’s all the latest from steelmaking giant BlueScope, Kerry Stokes-controlled Boral and local automative retailer Eagers.

Twiggy Back Atop the Tree in Fortescue Restructure

Andrew Forrest will once again take the reins at Fortescue as part of a restructuring that will see its green energy business Fortescue Future Industries gain equal ranking at board level.

LayBuy Quarterly Focuses on Profit and Cash Flow

Corporate Connect analyst Joh Snyman has released an updated research report on NZ-based fintech Laybuy Group after the company released its 4Q22 activities report.

US Funds’ Cash Holdings Highest Since 9/11

The Bank of America May survey shows investors are currently hoarding cash at the highest rate since 9/11 in a reflection of “extremely bearish” sentiment among asset managers.

Real Wages a Case of For Richer, for Poorer

While today’s April jobs data will be solid, it won’t offset the disappointment in another quarter of weak wages growth which has left most of us even further behind the inflationary curve.

The Surprising Case for Natural Resources

Tal Lomnitzer from JH discusses the strong demand for resources fuelled by evolving global energy needs as well as the diversification merits of a long-term allocation to the asset class.

Friday 20 May, 2022

The Perfect (Storage) Storm

As the fourth digital wave takes hold and data creation increases exponentially, GAM Investments’ Mark Hawtin examines the integral role storage will play in enabling Digital 4.0.

Majestic Half Year Helps Aristocrat Buck the Trend

Shares in Aristocrat Leisure managed to ride out Thursday’s battering after the gaming company revealed a solid rise in revenues, earnings and dividend for the six months to March.

Bourse Discourse: WEB, NUF

Thursday’s ASX rout made it a tough day to be releasing results, but the show must go on. Here’s the latest from travel firm Webjet and agricultural chemical company Nufarm.

Merger Approved, Climate Dissent at Woodside AGM

Woodside shareholders approved the $63bn merger with BHP Petroleum on Thursday while at the same time delivering a strong rebuke to management over the company’s climate policy.

Small Net Gain in Jobs as Labour Shortage Persists

Despite only showing a net gain of 4,000, 92,400 new full-time jobs were created and 88,400 part time jobs ended in April – presumably as most of the latter became the former.

Licence to Yield

As bond prices fall, yields rise. But, with ‘yield’ quoted in many ways, what are investors actually getting? VanEck’s Russel Chesler helps untangle this unusually tricky topic.

Strong Dollar Grounds Gold Despite Soaring Inflation

Joe Foster from VanEck takes us on an in-depth look at the gold market in light of the myriad current economic and geopolitical factors at play.

Woolies Takes Controlling Stake in MyDeal

Woolworths has offered to buy an 80% controlling stake in the online department store business MyDeal for $271 million, or $1.05 a share cash.