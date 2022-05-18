LayBuy Quarterly Focuses on Profit and Cash Flow

The 4Q22 report from NZ-based fintech Laybuy Group (ASX: LBY) showed continued solid, albeit slowing growth in top line metrics. LBY has made it clear that focus is turning towards prioritising profit and positive cash flow, whilst taking a balanced approach to driving future growth. This will lower capital requirements and should be well received in the current market.
Corporate Connect analyst Joh Snyman has released an updated research report on LBY, which is now available for download from the LBY COMPANY PAGE.