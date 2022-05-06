The Week that Was – May 2-6, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Tuesday 3 May, 2022

NAB 2.0 Continues its Metamorphosis

After being battered by the 2018 banking royal commission and losing numerous board members as sacrifices, the NAB seems to have forged a new path under new CEO Ross McEwan.

Loy Yang Breakdown Burns AGL Energy

A dodgy coal-fired generator in Victoria has again bitten the bottom line of AGL Energy, forcing it to cut its 2021-22 profit forecast with just two months to go in the financial year.

Flying Kangaroo Set to Leave the Government Pouch

Having endured a couple of Covid-related false starts and a surge in oil and fuel prices, Qantas has finally forecast a return to profitability after years of relying on government support.

Mining Stocks Buoyed by Base Metal Strength

After a March that saw some metal prices touch new highs, Perpetual’s Clarke Wilkins looks at the major commodities and the sectors and stocks that have caught his eye.

Bonds Are Not Forever

With a view that interest rates will continue to rise in developed markets, bonds face headwinds. Where in the world do bond investors go? The developed world is not enough.

Wednesday 4 May, 2022

Woolies Chief Calls for CPI-Adjusted Wage Rise

Woolworths chief Brad Banducci has broken ranks with other executives, calling for an increase in retail workers’ wages to keep up with the rapidly rising inflation across the industry.

Tuesday Trading Talk: SUL, DHG

Tuesday’s ASX session saw some good news released by outdoor gear and automotive products retailer Super Retail Group, as well as by digital real estate group Domain Holdings.

Conference Confessional for Inghams, Cleanaway

Tuesday was confession time at Macquarie’s investment conference in Sydney, with a couple of companies owning up to bad news – waste group Cleanaway and chicken company Inghams.

AGL Unwavering on its Breakup Plans

AGL Energy is standing by its plan to split into two companies in the face of yesterday’s stock purchase blocking move by tech billionaire and climate activist Mike Cannon-Brookes.

RBA Move the Opening Gambit in a Longer Endgame

Having lifted rates once, the Reserve Bank says it will do so again – following the script used by the US Federal Reserve, along with the central banks of economies both small and large.

Five Reasons to Consider Emerging Market Equities

Despite a rough ride over the past five years and especially in 2021, GAM Investments’ Tim Love outlines five reasons why he believes emerging market equities have a brighter future.

Thursday 5 May, 2022

Portfolio Construction in a Rising Rate Environment (video)

John Grace, Co-Head of Equities and Portfolio Manager of the Ausbil Australian Emerging Leaders Fund, discusses performance of the fund, favoured sectors, individual stocks and outlook.

With Result out of the Way, ANZ Looks to Restructure

Buried in yesterday’s ANZ earnings announcement was intriguing news that the bank is moving towards a different structure – a holding company similar to how Macquarie Group is now configured.

Seven West, Nine Entertainment Talk Up Prospects

Updates from two of our major locally listed media groups, Seven West Media and Nine Entertainment, with both forecasting strong rises in earnings for the June full financial year.

Upbeat Retailers Find Market a Tougher Sell

A number of leading retailers of all sizes presented trading updates to the Macquarie investment conference yesterday. Some numbers were solid but investors remained unimpressed.

Confidence, Spending Remain Surprisingly Buoyant

Nothing wrong with household spending and confidence in early 2022, according to data on retail sales and lending finance released yesterday by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

How the Airport Sector Weathered the Pandemic Storm

Janus Henderson’s Jay Sivapalan and Dinesh Kuhadas look at the airport sector’s experience through the pandemic and how engagement helps identify opportunities in turbulent markets.

Tin the ’Spice Metal’ for Electric Vehicles (video)

Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT) Managing Director Joe David discusses factors behind the recent increase in the tin price and outlines Elementos’ key project in Oropesa, Spain.

Friday 6 May, 2022

Qantas Makes Scrip Play for Alliance Aviation

Qantas is trying to tighten its grip on the Australian aviation sector by taking over the big fly-out operator Alliance Aviation for more than $900 million worth of QAN shares.

JHG Bitten by the Hand that Feeds it

The 1Q market weakness took its toll on the performance of fund manager Janus Henderson Group, with a sharp slide in earnings translating into an equally sharp selloff on Thursday.

Bumper Crop Insurance Harvest a Win for QBE

Four months into its FY2022, QBE is looking at a strong surge in premium income and earnings, thanks in no small measure to the increasingly lucrative US crop insurance business.

Resale Value Helps Eclipx Bottom Line

Despite a very modest 4.4% rise in revenue to $347 million, the continuing high level of second-hand car prices boosted earnings for car leasing group Eclipx in the six months to March.

The FAANGs: Are tech sector earnings one size fits all?

Fidelity’s Tom Stevenson explains why he believes the FAANGs are driven by very different commercial influences and investors may not be served well by lumping them together.