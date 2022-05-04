Portfolio Construction in a Rising Rate Environment

John Grace, Co-Head of Equities and Portfolio Manager of the Ausbil Australian Emerging Leaders Fund, discusses performance of the fund, favoured sectors, individual stocks and outlook.
The Ausbil Australian Emerging Leaders Fund invests in a portfolio of listed Australian equities that are primarily chosen from the S&P/ASX 300 Index, but generally exclude securities from the S&P/ASX 50 Index. The Fund aims to outperform the Benchmark over the medium to long term with moderate tax effective income.