The Week that Was – July 19-23, 2021

Monday 19th July, 2021

OPEC+ Talks Finally a Gusher

After more than two weeks of haggling, OPEC+ ministers have done a deal on a new global production cap that will steady the slide in world prices last week.

Telstra in Talks for Tropical Tilt

Telstra has confirmed that it is in talks with the Federal government on a joint bid for some key telco assets in the South Pacific that could frustrate China’s efforts to snatch the mobile phone assets of Digicell.

Delta Hedge

In his weekly Bites column, David Bassanese from BetaShares gives us a rundown of what’s happening in markets, both local and global.

Tuesday 20th July, 2021

What is Driving the Demand for Fixed Income ETFs?

The popularity of ETFs with investors continues to grow. Of late, this has especially been the case for Australian Fixed Income ETFs, as investors look to position portfolios more defensively.

APRA Urges Banks to Do Right by Customers

APRA has moved quickly to support banks who defer or offer support to customers who are in difficulties in the Sydney and Victorian Delta variant lockdowns.

Djerriwarrh Makes Good on Final Payout

Melbourne-based Listed Investment Company Djerriwarrh Investments lifted its final dividend to soften the impact of a lower interim dragging down its full year payout to shareholders.

Opportunities in the Great Reweighting

Allan Gray’s Simon Mawhinney looks at what happens when an equity index rebalances and how investors can benefit from an understanding of the forces that drive short-term share price movements.

Four Mini Bytes from the Tech Sector

Four Australian techs had varying experiences in yesterday’s ASX trading session, with releases from hummgroup, Empired, Altium and Data #3 receiving the gamut of responses from traders.

Hedland Sees Sharp Fall in Ore Shipments

Iron ore exports to China through Port Hedland, the world’s biggest port, fell more than 6% in the six months to June thanks to a sharp slide in final three months of the half.

ANZ Announces Surprise $1.5bn Buyback

The ANZ Bank has surprised the market by revealing a $1.5 billion buyback on Monday night, declaring it would not affect the bank’s ability to support pandemic-affected customers.

Wednesday 21st July, 2021

Santos Confirms Oil Search Interest

After Oil Search admitted on Tuesday morning it had recently rejected a takeover approach, Santos issued a statement revealing its proposed $4.25 per share offer.

Recession? What Recession?

According to the official body responsible for such declarations, America’s Covid recession lasted just two months from February to April 2020, making it the shortest on record.

DNR Capital: Why Telstra? Why Now? (video)

Jamie Nicol, Manager of DNR Capital’s Australian Equities High Conviction Fund and Portfolio, explains why his firm is currently adding Aussie telco Telstra to its holdings.

Plenty of Arrows in BHP’s Quiver

While BHP shipped a record amount of iron ore from its Pilbara mines in the year to June, the performance of its coking coal, copper, oil and gas and nickel businesses also stood out.

Retail Not So Breezy the Second Pandemic Around

The current spate of lockdowns will make 2020-21 annual reports look out-of-date if the update and comments from electronics and homegoods retailer JB Hi-Fi yesterday is any guide.

Pureprofile Continues Stellar Turnaround

Pureprofile (ASX: PPL), an ASX-listed consumer research, analytics, and insights company, reported Q4 FY21 earnings today, with continued strong results.

Manhattan Corporation: High grade gold, multi-million ounce potential (video)

Manhattan Corporation CEO and Geologist Kell Nielsen discusses current drilling programs and what investors can expect from them over the coming months with ShafeCafe’s Tim McGowen.

Spotting an Authentic Sustainable Investment Product

In recent years there has been a large increase in the number of ESG related investment products on the market, fueled by increasing demand from consumers who are more aware of where they are investing their money.

What Actually is Sustainable Investing?

People want to know now, more than ever, how their investments affect the environment and society. But how can advice practices service this growing demand and leverage the huge opportunity that it presents?

Thursday 22nd July, 2021

South32 Takes $1bn Hit on Illawarra

South32 has revealed plans to write-down nearly $A1 billion worth of value from its Illawarra hard coking coal export business in its 2020-21 annual results next month.

CIMIC Keeps Div Promise Despite Earnings Dip

Spanish-controlled contractor CIMIC has reinstated its interim dividend despite a dip in earnings for the six months to June, declaring it will pay a partially-franked 42 cents a share.

Iron Ore – A Polarising Market

Ausbil’s James Stewart and Luke Smith give iron ore a thorough once-over from both the supply and demand sides in an endeavour to unearth why it is so polarising at the moment.

Record Year for Australian Equity Capital Raisings

After Covid left company finances in tatters, many needed to tap investors for additional working capital. Raelene de Souza from Realindex looks at how this played out for all parties.

Lockdowns + Weak Retail Data = GDP Downgrades

Falling retail sales and the new lockdowns across NSW, Victoria and South Australia have seen economists downgrade their forecasts for September economic growth to negative readings.

Charter Hall: An Underappreciated REIT

Airlie’s Will Granger looks at one of the ASX’s top performers over the past decade, Charter Hall, which has delivered a total shareholder return of 19% per annum since listing in 2005.

Lendlease Sails Services Unit Downstream

Another asset sale by Lendlease, as the company yesterday revealed it was offloading its services unit to Service Stream for $295 million in cash and $15 million in debt.

BHP Reportedly Mulling Oil and Gas Withdrawal

BHP wouldn’t comment on the claims made by Bloomberg on Wednesday morning that they were reviewing their petroleum business and considering options including a trade sale.

Zipping Along Quite Nicely

Zip Co had a very good June quarter judging by the latest figures from the company on Thursday, as revenue doubled in the quarter compared with last year led by a further surge in its US business.

7 Tips for Successful Farm Succession Planning

Succession planning for the family farm can be highly complex and emotional. Preston Foster from Apt Wealth Management has seven tips to make the process less so.

Avoid Tax-time Dinosaurs

While a very high dividend from a listed company may be good news, because it would represent significantly increased profits, ETFs and other managed funds don’t work like that.

Friday 23rd July, 2021

Telfer, Cadia Help Newcrest Soar to Glittering Year

Australia’s biggest gold miner Newcrest Mining had a good 2020-21 as its gold and copper production reached guidance targets in the year to June, with Telfer and Cadia leading the way.

Evolution Continues Expansion with Kundana Deal

Days after confirming its $1 billion Cowal expansion, Evolution has revealed a $400 million transaction to turn its Mungari mine into a ‘cornerstone’ asset in a deal with rival Northern Star Resources.

Lynas Spikes on Rare Earth Grant

Shares in Lynas jumped more than 9% yesterday after revealing it had won an Australian government grant to commercialise an industry-first rare earth refining process at its planned WA plant.

Record Revenue, Upped Guidance for Santos

In its June quarter report yesterday, Santos announced sales revenue hit a record $US1.1 billion, taking it to a record-breaking $US2.04 billion over the six months to June 30.

Another Record for Oz Trade Surplus

Thanks to record prices and demand for iron ore – especially from China – Australia’s goods trade surplus hit a new peak of $13.3 billion, the second successive month that it has topped $13 billion.

Nickel Worth a Dime for BHP and Tesla

After years of being seen as a high cost, high priced commodity with few growth prospects, nickel has moved to become part of BHP’s ‘green’ appeal – and they have the deal with Tesla to prove it.

Look Inside Hot Products for Transformational Growth Stocks

Many companies expediting the digital revolution aren’t household names. But they often offer stronger growth potential than big-name brands making blockbuster products.

DNR Capital: Spotlight on Qube Holdings (video)

Scott Kelly, DNR Capital’s Portfolio Manager for the Australian Equities Income Strategy and Fund, discusses Qube Holdings and why it features as part of the Income portfolio.

Star Folds on Crown Deal

Crown Resorts and its biggest shareholder James Packer face growing uncertainty about its future value, with rival casino group Star Entertainment dropping its $12 billion deal.

Twitter, Snap Deliver the Goods

Generally it’s the megatechs that gather all the publicity but on Thursday two of the lesser lights – Twitter and Snap – stepped up to the plate and whacked a couple of home runs.

Rio Still World’s Top Ore Producer

Rio Tinto retained its top ranking in the global iron ore export stakes – by the narrowest of margins in the three months to June – just 200,000 tonnes.

Higher Claims Hit IAG Bottom Line

Insurance Australia Group posted a net loss of $427 million in the year, after it was hit by higher claims – both in the short- and long-term – and overall costs and provisions.