July 20, 2021

DNR Capital: Why Telstra? Why Now?

By Jamie Nicol | More Articles by Jamie Nicol

 

It has been a long, hard, two-decade slog for Telstra Corporation, a period filled with more losses than wins for the telco giant. So why is DNR Capital buying it now? Jamie Nicol, Manager of DNR’s High Conviction Fund and Portfolio, explains.

About Jamie Nicol

Jamie Nicol has over 27 years' experience in the funds management industry and is one of the founding partners of DNR Capital. He is Chief Investment Officer and has responsibility for portfolio management and investment strategy, financials (ex-property), building materials, energy, industrials sectors.

