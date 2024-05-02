Stocks of the Hour: Krakatoa Resources, Immutep, ABx Group

To register for Friday's webinar click here.
Krakatoa Resources (ASX:KTA) has announced that new niobium-REE gravity target has been identified at Mt Clere. The assays show an extensive 40 km long target catchment area potentially prospective for alkaline intrusive systems including carbonatites. Shares are trading 72.73 per cent higher at 1.9 cents.
Immutep (ASX:IMM; NASDAQ:IMMP) has announced positive initial clinical data reported from Immutep’s efti combined with radiotherapy and checkpoint inhibitor from Phase II trial in soft tissue sarcoma. Four of six patients treated have very good, near-complete pathologic responses (primary endpoint of study) that are rarely observed with standard therapies. Shares are trading 1.19 per cent higher at 42.5 cents.
ABx Group (ASX:ABX) has announced that the Deep Leads – Rubble Mound and Wind Break rare earth resources has increased 70% to 89 million tonnes. The resource averages 4.3% TREO. Shares are trading 1.64 per cent higher at 6.2 cents.