Funds / Markets / Shares / Video

July 22, 2021

DNR Capital: Spotlight on Qube Holdings

By Scott Kelly | More Articles by Scott Kelly

Scott Kelly, DNR Capital’s Portfolio Manager for the Australian Equities Income Strategy and Fund, discusses Qube Holdings (ASX: QUB) and why it features as part of the Income portfolio.

 

 

The DNR Capital Australian Equities Income Portfolio is a Separately Managed Account (SMA) that aims to outperform the S&P/ASX 200 Industrials Accumulation Index and deliver higher levels of income (before fees) over a rolling three-year period by investing primarily in ASX listed securities with a focus on those included in the S&P/ASX 200. It is style neutral with a focus on quality and sustained income growth.

About Scott Kelly

Scott Kelly joined DNR Capital in August 2015 and is Portfolio Manager for the Australian Equities Income Portfolio. He is also responsible for the investment research of the telecommunications, transport, utilities, infrastructure, and media sectors.

View more articles by Scott Kelly →

More Related Articles

Look Inside Hot Products for Transformational Growth Stocks

Avoid Tax-time Dinosaurs

Charter Hall: An Underappreciated REIT

Record Year for Australian Equity Capital Raisings

Iron Ore – A Polarising Market

What Actually is Sustainable Investing?