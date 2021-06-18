The Week that Was – June 14-18, 2021

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Tuesday 15th June, 2021

Renewed Pressure on Nuix Board with CFO Rumours

More questions for embattled tech stock Nuix with media reports yesterday claiming that Chief Financial Officer Stephen Doyle has left the company under dubious circumstances.

China Aiming to Become the New NEVerland

Despite a slippage in total car sales in May, China continues to do its utmost to stimulate sales of what it calls New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), which again surged thanks to government subsidies.

BHP Dodges Chilean Bullet with Union Deals

The prospects of BHP’s huge Chilean copper mining and processing business being hit with a damaging series of strikes has been averted after last minute deals with its unions.

It’s Like Deja-Vu All Over Again in Oil Markets

Those in the markets with short memories have started talking about the possibility of ‘oil at $US100 a barrel’ as prices continue to rise past $US70 a barrel mark.

Lords of Dogtown Cut and Run

Much-hyped US startup Lordstown Motors has lost its CEO and CFO only days after the company warned that it may not be a going concern without a major wedge of new capital.

BoQ Rolls Back Provisions as Economy Improves

The Bank of Queensland has joined its larger peers, slicing its collective provisioning for the 2020-19 year by $75m thanks to the improved economic outlook.

Wednesday 16th June, 2021

A Unique Recovery: the Handoffs Commence

Janus Henderson Director of Equities Research Matt Peron explains why this year’s equities’ gains are built on a positive earnings outlook for both cyclical and secular stocks.

Oaktree Tightens Up Crown Bid

US private equity firm Oaktree has finessed its approach to buy James Packer out of Crown by offering to lend Crown the money to finance the buyback.

McPherson’s Shares Nosedive as Bid Pulled

Shares in struggling Melbourne-based retail supplies group McPherson’s plunged 20% at one stage yesterday after the company’s would-be bidder pulled its offer.

Nuix Loses Yet Another Exec as CEO Departs

Fresh on the heels of chief financial officer Stephen Doyle exiting the business, data forensics group Nuix has now lost chief executive officer Rod Vawdrey as well.

Some Bits & Bobs from SGM, KED and ASB

A number of updates emerged after the long weekend, with the headline act coming from metal recycler Sims Ltd, which produced its second earnings upgrade in the past year.

Gold Heats Up on Warming Inflation

With inflation a credible risk for the first time in three decades, VanEck’s Joe Foster has a look into what this might mean for the yellow metal over the rest of 2021 and beyond.

Big Fundies See Inflation as Transitory, says BofA Survey

Big fund managers believe the current burst of inflation will be temporary, and trades lasting longer are now ‘overdone’, according to Bank of America’s Global Fund Manager Survey for June.

Thursday 17th June, 2021

Mother Nature Catches IAG on the Hop

Insurance Australia Group surprised investors on Wednesday with a jump in its claims – this time from last weekend’s floods in southern Victoria.

Chinese Economy Continues to Run Hot and Cold

China’s final drop of economic data for May was, as we have seen for the past couple of months, mixed and less buoyant than forecast.

Avita Medical Gives Shareholders a Lift

Investors loved yesterday’s June quarter update from biotech Avita Medical, in which the company raised its guidance due to the strength of orders for its flagship product Recell.

Fair Work Commission Boosts Minimum Wage

The Fair Work Commission has done its bit for Australian wage growth with a 2.5% jump in the national minimum wage – just as the Reserve Bank had hoped.

Save the Barbells for the Gym

Today’s environment calls for diversified bond portfolio strategies rather than the traditional barbell approach of combining equities with cash. PIMCO’s Robert Mead and Hugh Holden with more.

Time to Top Up on Tech?

Alex Holmes from BetaShares reflects on how the growth / value rotation has played out and in particular how U.S. growth stocks have performed so far during 2020.

Fed Finally Forced to Blink

US markets fell after forecasts from the Fed’s latest meeting revealed projections that included sharply higher inflation this year and the two rate rises in two years time.

Gold Whacked on Fed Comments

Despite forecasts that demand for gold from jewellers and central banks will recover in 2021, traders weren’t listening on Wednesday in the wake of the Fed’s new inflation forecasts.

Friday 18th June, 2021

The Future of the Office – Part 1

APN Property Group’s Mark Mazzarella poses four key questions with the aim of figuring out whether the office as we know it has a future and, if so, what that future might look like.

Investors No Fans of Coles’ Spending Plans

The market didn’t like the news that supermarkets giant Coles plans to boost spending on new facilities – not so much stores – by more than $2.5 billion over the next two years.

Newsflash – Seven West, Challenger, Whitehaven Coal

Updates Thursday from the Kerry Stokes-controlled Seven West Media, annuities group Challenger, and NSW miner Whitehaven Coal had varying effects on their respective share prices.

Bank Fees Plummet in Covid Economy

Fees paid by households to Australian banks in 2020 fell at the fastest rate in a decade thanks to the impact of the pandemic and the associated lockdowns.

Employment Rises Again Without Subsidies

Jobs growth surprised on the upside in May with employment rising by 115,000 as any fears of the lingering impact of the ending of JobKeeper disappeared.

Dirty Night for Commodities Thanks to Fed

The great 2021 commodity price boom is over for the time being after the US Federal Reserve did what the all the huffing and puffing by the Chinese government about high prices couldn’t do.

Economic Prosperity Goes Trans-Tasman

New Zealand has joined Australia in enjoying economic growth above the pre-Covid levels, with 2.4% growth for the year to March, more than double Australia’s 1.1%.