The Week that Was – July 25-29, 2022

Tuesday 26 July, 2022

Investors See a Silver Lining in IAG’s Grey Clouds

Investors continued to look past the negatives in Friday’s FY2021-22 trading update from IAG, with shares up more than 5% Monday to close at $4.46 – the highest they have been since May.

Flight Centre Forecast Gets a Slight Upgrade

Travel agency group Fight Centre has narrowed its forecast loss for the year to June in a trading update issued Monday, a month or so it before it reveals its full 2021-22 figures.

Stocks to Watch in the Agriculture Industry (video)

In this video, Tim McGowen from FNN speaks with Executive Chairman of AgFoods Paul Jensz about the agriculture sector and some individual stock opportunities within it.

Mining Morsels: OZL, S32

Updates on Monday from major miners OZ Minerals and South32 told a similar story of disruptions caused by the usual suspects and higher input costs impacting their bottom line.

No Luck of the Irish for EML Payments

Shares in EML Payments crashed more than 20% for the second time in a fortnight on Monday as more bad news emerged regarding its European operations, PFS Card Services Ireland.

Babylon Pump & Power Eyes Lucrative Rental Sector

When Michael Shelby and some colleagues formed Babylon Pump & Power in 2017, all he had was a good reputation in the sector spanning many decades. How things have changed.

Wednesday 27 July, 2022

The Case for Global SMID Caps

While many Australians own shares, only 15% of Australian investors directly own international shares and the percentage that own small and mid-cap international shares is even lower.

Origin’s Tentacles Get a Top-Up

Origin Energy has invested another $163 million to maintain its 20% stake in Octopus Energy, taking its total investment in the UK’s fastest growing energy provider above $700 million.

Bond Street Bites: APRA, WOW, MYR

Two notable retirements in the local business world yesterday with the chairmen of both APRA and Woolworths hanging up the gold pen, while Myer upgraded its earnings forecasts.

The Paradox of Cycles

Emotions are ever-present in our makeup, so they alone cannot explain market cycles. Something needs to catalyse humans to act as a herd in markets. That something is certainty.

Newmont Hoses Down Oz / African Expectations

Newmont has warned of delays and cost increases at its projects in Australia and Africa, blaming current market conditions for labour and materials, as well as delayed land access in Ghana.

Answers Forthcoming for Wiluna Collapse

Investors in Wiluna hope to start getting answers as to why the company suddenly went into administration last week, with an initial report to creditors due on August 1.

IMF Gets a Right Bout of the Blues

The global economic outlook has become “gloomy and more uncertain”, according to the latest forecasts from the International Monetary Fund.

Thursday 28 July, 2022

Coal Price Drives TerraCom’s Big June Quarter (video)

TerraCom MD Danny McCarthy discusses highlights of the company’s June quarter results, the recent rains in Queensland, the company’s key asset Blair Athol and the outlook for coal.

“Talk to Me Goose”

The past decade has been vastly more abnormal than normal in the wider lens of history. Using it as the basis for future investment settings looks unwise to Schroders’ Martin Conlon.

Investment Opportunities in the Energy Transition (video)

Sam Berridge, Portfolio Manager and Resources Analyst at Perennial Partners, discusses the importance of gas for renewable energy and Perennial’s approach to investing.

Demystifying Bitcoin, Blockchain and Digital Assets

Amid all the misinformation, investors need to remind themselves of the huge underlying value of Bitcoin, blockchain and crypto. Here, Holon takes us back to the basics.

Biosecurity Threats Infecting Australian Agriculture

Recently, Australian agriculture has been challenged by global bio-security threats, including the introduction of the varroa destructor mite from eastern honeybees typically from Asia.

Rio Sets Poor Tone for Resource Major Earnings

Rio Tinto has kicked off June 30 reporting for the world’s resource majors that may mark the peak period as prices ease, demand weakens and cost increases eat into margins.

IGOing Along Very Nicely

IGO finished the year to June with a wet sail – higher revenue and earnings, the Western Areas takeover completed and good news from its new refinery south of Perth.

Record CPI Figure Comes Almost as a Relief

Annual CPI inflation hit its highest ever annual rate of 6.1% in the June quarter according to the ABS and, while a record, it was lower than many in the markets had forecast.

Friday 29 July, 2022

Reality Biting at Last for Local Retail Sector

Clear signs of a slowdown in June retail sales, with ABS data showing the smallest rise so far in 2022 and evidence that that much of the recent strength was due to rising prices, not volume.

Macquarie Turns Volatility into Profitability

Investment bank Macquarie Group has revealed a rise in first quarter 2022 profits, buoyed by the global volatility in commodities markets and rising interest rates.

Glencore Finally Tips Out Yancoal Stake

Commodities giant Glencore has finally managed to exit its holding in the Chinese-controlled Yancoal Australia, telling Reuters it had sold the stake into the Australian market late Wednesday.

Economic Headwinds Proving Stronger than Expected

This year has already proved to be tougher than T. Rowe Price’s Nikolaj Schmidt anticipated. And yet, he does not see the challenges facing the global economy abating anytime soon.

Fortescue Pinning its Hopes on Ore Turnaround

The optimism shown in Fortescue Metals’ 2022-23 forecasts flies in the face of the negative outlook US broker Goldman Sachs issued this week for the global iron ore market.

Banks May Be Weighing on Your Portfolio

Factor-based ETFs combine the best aspects of active and passive management to deliver a targeted investment outcome while retaining transparency, liquidity and ease of trading for investors.

Running Down a Coal Mine Could Beat Selling it

BHP’s decision to wind down its Mount Arthur coal mine rather than sell to a private buyer underlines how this strategy may beat divestment for real world carbon impact.

Chinese Government Blinks, Eyes Property Bailout

A flurry of excitement Thursday afternoon as the Chinese government finally broke and let slip plans for a $US144 billion bailout of the country’s debt ridden, stricken property sector.