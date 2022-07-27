FNN Content / Markets / Shares / Video

July 27, 2022

Coal Price Drives TerraCom’s Big June Quarter

By Finance News Network | More Articles by Finance News Network

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) Managing Director Danny McCarthy discusses highlights of the company’s June quarter results, the recent rains in Queensland, the mine life and run rate of the company’s key asset Blair Athol and the outlook for coal.

TerraCom is an emerging company originating as a resource explorer with a large portfolio of operating assets in Australia and South Africa. We are currently enacting a growth strategy towards delivering a mid-tier diversified operating and trading business and have a global focus on the development of a high yielding diversified asset portfolio for investors.

TerraCom is an emerging mid-tier resource and energy company that leads shareholder value by responsibly and sustainably acquiring, building and operating assets in the resource & energy sector in multiple jurisdictions. We will expand our business through innovative and efficient actions that optimize the vertical integration capacity of our operating assets.

