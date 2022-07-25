Stocks to Watch in the Agriculture Industry

Tim McGowen from FNN speaks with Paul Jensz, Executive Chairman of AgFoods, about the agriculture sector in general and some individual stock opportunities at present.

Agriculture is one of the oldest asset classes in the world and is the fundamental support beam of the global economy. Investing in the food and agribusiness sectors requires an intricate level of understanding of crops, livestock, geographies, and complex value chains that encompass inputs, production, processing, and retailing.

The sector has historically been less sensitive to economic downturns and is considered to be an essential service to produce essential goods. Hence, the sector exhibits a comparatively lower correlation to the overall stock market but is positively correlated to inflation making the asset class a good inflation hedge.

The AgFood Fund’s investments are bias towards the production, processing, and retailing of essential goods that are generally found under the consumer staples umbrella with growing exposure to agtech, plant-based biotech, and natural capital.

The AgFood Opportunities Fund is a Wholesale-only fund that invests in both listed and unlisted companies operating in the Agriculture and Food industries within Australia, New Zealand and the Rest of the World.