The Week that Was – July 11-15, 2022

Monday 11 July, 2022

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD) to start prostate cancer trial (video)

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD) CEO and Managing Director Riccardo Canevari provides an update on the company’s portfolio of therapies.

Tuesday 12 July, 2022

Acquisitions, Strong Growth Opportunities Not Reflected in Stealth Global Share Price

Corporate Connect Research analyst Joh Snyman has initiated coverage on Stealth Global Holdings (ASX: SGI), placing a 12-month price target of $A0.33 on the company.

EML Pays Big Time for Board Reshuffle

It was a very expensive Monday for EML Payments as the sudden resignation of the CEO cost the company more than $100 million in lost market value.

M&A Deal Volume Opposed Across U.S. and Australian Landscape

In the U.S., high inflation, rising rates and plunging markets have caused M&A transactions to fall drastically. However, as Peter Milios explains, the story is vastly different in Australia.

Citrus Market Loses Zest for Costa

Shares in fruit and vegetable supplier Costa Group sold off heavily on Monday morning, but the eventual market update didn’t seem as dire as the plunge suggested.

Lawyers at Thirty Paces for Tesla, Twitter

The legal battle lines between Twitter and Elon Musk are already in the process of being drawn up and an initial engagement could take place as soon as this week.

Covid Cluster Closes Macau Casinos

An eruption in infection numbers in Macau has seen authorities order all the city’s casinos to close from Monday in an effort to stop the spread of the latest Omicron variant.

Wednesday 13 July, 2022

Covid Spectre Back Haunting China

Don’t let anyone tell you that Covid is not a major influence on investor confidence and sharemarket activity – it is and right now it’s returning to once again worry investors across the globe.

Nowhere to Run, Nowhere to Hide

June was an ugly month, as the focus shifted from inflation to the growing risk of recession, pushing equities and credit lower. As Schroders’ Simon Doyle explains, there were few places to hide.

Reality Starting to Bite as Confidence Dips Further

Rising inflation, rates and recession fears saw business confidence again fall in June while business conditions eased as well, according to the NAB’s latest monthly business survey.

Turnaround Continues as Eagers Beavers Away

Yesterday car dealer Eagers Automotive revealed a further upgrade for its interim results to the one issued on May 18, helping the share price continue its recovery from mid-June lows.

Bump in Earnings for Viva Despite Bowser Wowser

The high prices at the pump seem to be having a mixed impact on petrol refiner / retailer Viva Energy, with earnings strong despite a marked weakening in petrol sales around the country.

The Cash Keeps Coming for TerraCom

Corporate Connect Research analyst Richard Close has filed an updated report on TerraCom, increasing the estimated NPV/share to $1.46 while retaining the 12-month price target of $A1.21.

Three Arrows Founders Shoot Through

The co-founders of failed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) appear to be on the run from creditors, according to court documents filed in New York late last week.

Thursday 14 July, 2022

Rolling Rate Rises Continue for NZ, South Korea

The central banks in South Korea and New Zealand both came up with half a per cent rate rises on Wednesday, while the Bank of Canada was expected to lift its key rate by 0.75% overnight.

US Banks the Canaries in the Earnings Coal Mine

Profits at America’s biggest banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier when they start reporting over the next few days to kick off the June quarter earnings season.

Dearth of Imports Leads to Record Chinese Surplus

The continuing impact of Covid infections and lockdowns helped China report a record trade surplus of close to $US100 billion in June as exports did better but imports barely moved.

Major Crypto Collapse Sees App Usage Down 80%

Amid the current hostile market, resulting in a significant crypto bear run, the number of crypto smartphone application downloads within Australia has fallen up to 80% over the past year.

Tech Talk: A difficult reporting season ahead (video)

In this month’s Tech Talk, Trent Masters from Alphinity IM reflects on the last month in markets and looks ahead to what’s set to be the most difficult reporting season in recent times.

Stock Snippets: ANZ, KMD

Wednesday’s ASX session saw ANZ Bank announce a deal to buy accounting software company MYOB, while retailer KMD Brands is still feeling the pinch from Covid-related lockdowns.

Perpetual: Santos Is a Compelling Opportunity

As Perpetual Portfolio Manager Vince Pezzullo explains, what makes energy stalwart Santos so attractive is the leverage the company has to domestic gas and export LNG markets.

Rebuilding Interest Rate Exposure

June may have marked a turning point for bond yields as the focus shifted from inflation to concern over growth. Credit assets remain a concern as default risk increases while recessionary risks rise.

Concerns Mount As Bega Blues Continue

Shares in Bega Cheese took a whacking on Thursday, falling to levels not seen for more than 8 years after the company released its second weak trading update in two months.

Friday 15 July, 2022

All Eyes on Consumers

Aneta Wynimko, Co-Portfolio Manager for Fidelity’s Global Demographics Fund, shares her key views on the current environment and the opportunities that are arising for the Fund.

Banks Losing Interest

As VanEck’s Russel Chesler writes, with the rising rate environment setting in and a subdued economic outlook, the big four banks’ margins could see continued deterioration.

Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Ross Cartwright, Director of MFS IM’s Investment Solutions Group, examines considerations for asset allocation strategies across growth and value in todays market environment.

Why the FANGs Are Primed to Win the Metaverse

Despite becoming one of the hottest investment topics, the metaverse has left many investors bemused, wondering what it is and where the investment opportunity may be.

Mirrabooka Ups Earnings Despite Market Struggles

Despite its portfolio underperforming somewhat, LIC Mirrabooka Investments has ridden out the market slide to report higher revenues and earnings for the year to June 30.

Jobs Data Seals the Deal for More Rate Hikes

Yesterday’s June labour force data has made a rate increase certain when the RBA meets on August 2. It is now all about the size – 0.50% like in June and the RBNZ on Wednesday, or 0.75%.

Aurizon Rail One Deal Still on Track after ACCC Tick

The ACCC says it will not oppose the proposed $2.35 billion purchase of One Rail by Aurizon after accepting a court-enforceable undertaking from Aurizon to sell One Rail’s east coast business.

Triple Treat Thursday for Telstra

Thursday was a three from three day for Telstra, with two favourable ACCC decisions and a successful end to their lengthy efforts to expand into telecoms in the South Pacific.

Tough June Quarter for the Morgans

US banks JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley delivered on weaker second quarter earnings on weak dealmaking revenues, higher loan loss reserves and other one-off costs.