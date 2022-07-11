Acquisitions, Strong Growth Opportunities Not Reflected in Stealth Global Share Price

Corporate Connect Research analyst Joh Snyman has initiated coverage on Stealth Global Holdings (ASX: SGI), placing a 12-month price target of $A0.33 on the company.

This report is now available for download from the SGI company page.

Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Stealth Global Holdings Limited is an Australian publicly listed multinational distribution group with interests in Australia, the United Kingdom and Africa under five competitive subsidiary brands:

Heatleys Safety & Industrial

C&L Tool Centre

Industrial Supply Group

Australian Workplace Supplies

BSA Brands (UK) in joint venture with Bisley Workwear

With annual sales of over $80 million, our diversified business operates as a supplier and distributor of everyday workplace items and a provider of supply chain solutions to more than 4,000 business customers and 34,000 retail customers across a variety of industry sectors.

Stealth Global Holdings sales force and business teams help small, medium and large sized businesses with purchasing options, best prices and fulfillment solutions that are necessary to their everyday supply requirements.

Stealth Global Holdings deliver the best products, services and solutions supported by sales specialists, eCommerce digital channels, a physical store network, fulfillment operations, distribution centres, delivery systems and strong marketing, content and advertising programs.