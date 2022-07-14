Should I Stay or Should I Go?

We believe a well-constructed, multi-manager equity portfolio consists of a mix of underlying strategies that can provide returns at different times in the cycle but independently strives to outperform its benchmark over the full market cycle, thereby potentially maximizing the portfolio’s information ratio. Having a strategic exposure to the different drivers of return that are offered by value and growth potentially strengthens a portfolio. We think unpredictability of sentiment, and the speed at which it can turn, further supports the argument for maintaining a strategic exposure to both the growth and value styles of investing.

Will higher rates and inflation help value managers?

Unsurprisingly, value stocks have been somewhat correlated with higher inflation. Inflation has usually been a result of rising prices for inputs such as energy, raw materials, food and labor. Traditional value stocks dominate cyclical sectors such as commodities, energy, industrials and financials, so when demand is strong and prices for raw materials or fuel are going up, companies that produce these commodities tend to be more profitable and see their stocks re-rate on higher future earnings expectations. The driver of their performance is also driving inflation.

Inflation reduces purchasing power, potentially pulling forward capex as companies prefer investing now, when they know the price, to investing in the future, when the price is uncertain. This has tended to support more capitalintensive value-type names.

Reduced purchasing power impacts companies whose expected cash flows are further off in the future more than those with near term earnings, hence growth that relies on future earnings has typically been a weaker performer than value when inflation is higher.

Impact of interest rates on valuation

Historically, there has been a link between inflation and interest rates. Higher inflation has typically been followed by higher rates as central banks raised rates with the intention of slowing down demand to reduce upward pressure on prices. Increasing interest rates has a direct impact on valuation, as does slowing demand.

If a company is worth the sum of its future cash flows (earnings plus dividends), then increasing the interest rate (the discount rate in a discounted cash flow analysis) reduces the value of those cash flows, and the further into the future the cash flows are, the greater the potential negative impact on valuation. Both growth and value stock valuations are impacted by higher rates. However, the impact on growth stocks is larger because the cash flows driving the valuation typically come much later than for value stocks.

Government bond rates are not the only input into a discounted cash flow model. A discount rate used on any stock valuation needs to account for risks associated with the company beyond the risk-free rate. High or low interest rates will not help if you get the cash flows wrong. In a rising rate environment, value stocks could have a tailwind relative to growth stocks, but it is the anticipated impact of rising rates on the outlook and expectations of future cash flows that can have the greatest impact on valuation.

Higher rates have traditionally been beneficial for another value sector: banks. Rising interest rates should help banks increase margins earned on the spread between the rate at which they borrow and what they charge customers. However, the earnings power of banks has been restrained by regulation and a flat yield curve, so today’s rising rates may not be as helpful as they have been in the past. Added to this, rising rates are intended to slow the economy, thereby reducing lending and economic activity, which is negative for banks, who rely on credit growth to increase earnings. While higher rates are supportive for banks in general, the current climate may warrant selectiveness across the sector in terms of their exposure to both how they fund their loan book and the underlying economic exposure of the book.

Is now the time for value?

Value-style companies are often cheap relative to the market because of the risks associated with their cyclicality and business models. Many of these businesses generally expect their earnings growth and valuation re-rating to come from a change in a commodity price, an interest rate or a factor outside of their control. These businesses have done well as the world has reopened after COVID lockdowns, and more recently, on commodity supply constraints due to the Ukraine conflict. Much of this is now priced into value stocks. However, we feel there are some pockets where constrained supply will continue to support higher prices without significant falls in demand, albeit not for all commodities. Longer term, the supply function will adjust as any excess profits draws in more capital.

In our view, a value approach that favors businesses under-priced for idiosyncratic reasons may be better for managing an economic slowdown, and potentially providing a dividend and valuation support to a portfolio, than an approach relying on cyclical sectors that are perennially “cheap” relative to the broader market. Companies that have capital invested in real world plant and equipment may well be better placed than those requiring external capital to keep growing. After many years of underinvestment, decarbonizing the world’s energy sources, refocusing supply chains, capex and onshoring strategically important industries may provide an improved risk/return profile to many of these traditional “value” businesses.

Will growth stocks rebound?

The chart below highlights how two years of loose monetary and fiscal policy drove speculation as P/E multiples expanded in growth stocks, turbocharging returns on blue sky earnings projections. Now, weaker economic growth expectations have caused growth multiples to collapse. Tighter financial conditions and reduced liquidity are increasing the cost and decreasing the availability of capital. In this environment, we expect the focus of managers to change from raising cheap capital and financializing balance sheets to fund growth to prudent capital allocation to drive profitability, as well as reinvesting in their businesses’ future.