July 12, 2022

The Cash Keeps Coming for TerraCom

Corporate Connect Research analyst Richard Close has filed an updated report on TerraCom Limited (ASX: TER), increasing the estimated NPV/share by approximately 20% to $1.46 while retaining the 12-month price target of $A1.21 due to the overall prevailing market conditions.

TerraCom Limited (ASX: TER) is an emerging company originating as a resource explorer with a large portfolio of operating assets in Australia and South Africa. We are currently enacting a growth strategy towards delivering a mid-tier diversified operating and trading business and have a global focus on the development of a high yielding diversified asset portfolio for investors.

TerraCom is an emerging mid-tier resource and energy company that leads shareholder value by responsibly and sustainably acquiring, building and operating assets in the resource & energy sector in multiple jurisdictions. We will expand our business through innovative and efficient actions that optimize the vertical integration capacity of our operating assets.

