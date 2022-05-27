The Week that Was – May 23-27, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Tuesday 24 May, 2022

Codan Shares Surge on Surprise Upgrade

Advice to the ASX on Monday that the company now expects record profits for FY 2021-22 saw shares in Codan jump back to the levels they were at in early February.

What Does the New Government Mean for Investors?

In a special Insights column, AMP’s Dr Shane Oliver takes a look at the outcome of the Australian Federal election and how it might affect the various markets.

Two Heads Better than One for Incitec

Incitec Pivot is joining the now fashionable corporate ‘divorce’ trend, yesterday revealing a plan to spin off its mining explosives division from its fertiliser business by mid-2023.

First Tick for Albo as AAA Credit Rating Confirmed

The change of government went off without the horses stampeding the ASX yesterday, helped by ratings group S&P Global reaffirming its AAA stable rating for the local economy.

No Fallow Ground for Elders in Solid Result

Shares in rural giant Elders jumped 11% at one stage yesterday after a strong result for the six months to the end of March that also saw the company lift its full year earnings guidance.

Wednesday 25 May, 2022

History May Be Rhyming, but Should You Really Opt to Sell in Tech?

The renewal of the Cold War; an energy crisis; a re-run of the 2000-2003 technology sell-off – we’re running over familiar ground. History may not repeat itself, but it’s rhyming.

TechnologyOne Transition Paying Dividends

Brisbane-based TechnologyOne says it has completed its transition to a software-as-a-service company as revenue leapt 19% in the March half and the dividend was boosted 10%.

Why Lifecycle Matters in Company Demergers

Perpetual’s Anthony Aboud explains why he believes the lifecycles of companies can create significant opportunities …especially if the right demerger occurs at the right time.

Hints of the Fading Boom Creep into McGrath Result

Buried in Monday’s update from Sydney-based real estate agency McGrath Limited were strong hints of the bloom going off the boom in the local property and housing market.

Chalice Goes to Market for $100m Julimar Push

Chalice Mining is after a $100 million equity top up to help finance the company’s big push at its exciting Julimar prospect in WA towards a massive new global rated mining operation.

How Blockchain Can Revolutionise the Financial System

Another year, another burst of extreme crypto volatility. But, as Fidelity explains, the blockchain technology behind bitcoin and other digital assets continues to grow in importance.

Pushpay Officially in Play after BGH Approach

BGH Capital has made an approach to payments group Pushpay after securing a 20% pre-bid stake and confirming that it and another shareholder are working on a bid proposal.

Thursday 26 May, 2022

More Tough Love from RBNZ as Rates Go Up Again

No messing about with inflation across the Tasman as the RBNZ revealed its second 0.50% increase in the official cash rate, taking it to 2% – the highest it has been for six years.

Gold – Hedge or Not?

In response to investor interest in how best to access gold and gold miners, Cameron McCormack explains why VanEck believes an unhedged exposure is the best way to do so.

Mining Morsels: PLS, CHN

Plenty of action on Wednesday in the always interesting local mining sector. Here is the latest from strategic metals producers Pilbara Minerals and Chalice Mining.

Industrials Intel: CGC, FPH, ALQ

Things were also busy across in the ASX Industrials sector. Here’s some news released during the Wednesday session by Costa Group, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and ALS Ltd.

FAANG Is Dead: A timeless lesson for equity investors

James Tierney and Michael Walker from AB discuss how the recent divergence of the FAANGs reminds us why fundamentals should always trump fads for long-term equity investors.

How to Generate Dependable Income in a Volatile Market

When the market’s going well many people forget about income. This all changes in volatile times, particularly if your investments are your main source of money coming in.

India Follows Wheat Ban with Sugar Cap

After its wheat export ban, India has now capped sugar exports to safeguard its own supplies and ease inflationary pressures which threaten to trigger rising social unrest.

Friday 27 May, 2022

Runaway Bride: Appen jilted after whirlwind romance

Appen shares will plunge when trading restarts this morning after Canadian suitor Telus walked away from a near $1.2 billion takeover bid just hours after it was revealed to the market.

Woodside Happily Keeping the LNG Faith

Woodside Energy remains a strong believer in the buoyant outlook for LNG, forecasting prices to remain high as the market tries to adjust to the current global supply disruptions.

Coal Sector Aglow with Selling and Speculation

Investors in the local coal sector ran for the hills on Thursday with heavy falls in the share prices of a few major players and plenty of speculation about one in particular.

Sour Times for Fonterra as Milk Dries Up

New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra is still assessing whether to sell off its Australian businesses after reporting weaker revenue and earnings for the 9 months to the end of March.

Infrastructure Advances in a High-Inflation Environment

2022 has not been the best year for equity investors thus far, with rising rates leading to company valuation re-rating, compounded by the uncertainty of debt serviceability.

Deforestation: Seeing the wood for the trees

Janus Henderson looks at how the rate of global deforestation is unprecedented, and the consequent impacts pose a multitude of threats that investors will need to evaluate.

A Truly Rare Find for Galileo at Norseman

Recent solid assays from one hole Galileo Mining drilled at its Norseman prospect in WA has been confirmed as showing the presence of the rare metal rhodium.