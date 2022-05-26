Deforestation: Seeing the wood for the trees

Marking a line in the soil

COP26 in November 2021 represented a much-needed step forward in global efforts to tackle deforestation. Over 140 countries representing 90% of the world’s forests signed the ‘Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use’, to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.

Agreements at COP26 are also expected to strengthen the transparency, reliability and liquidity of voluntary carbon markets – a key lever to tackle deforestation and climate change. This should result in higher-quality credits, greater demand for offsets as companies aim to meet net zero goals and higher prices of carbon offsets.

Regulators are also starting to take firm action on deforestation risks. The European Commission has released plans to ban imports and exports of certain commodities and products derived from forests unless they can be shown to be “deforestation-free” and produced in accordance with applicable laws. The Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulations (SFDR) and EU Taxonomy will also focus on reporting on exposures to and management of deforestation and biodiversity loss for in-scope investors.

The challenge is that disclosures on deforestation and biodiversity-related issues is lacking, but the work of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) is expected to improve on this.

Companies have a responsibility to understand and disclose deforestation risks in their operations and supply chains. This includes agricultural companies and companies that rely on paper products and timber. Consumers can push for change in their dietary choices by eating less beef that comes from areas of unsustainable deforestation, and buying responsibly sourced meat, palm oil and soy.