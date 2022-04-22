The Week that Was – April 18-22, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Wednesday 20 April, 2022

Hedging Against Inflation – Gold or Real Estate?

In August last year, Quay Global highlighted that real estate (listed and direct) tends to outperform equities during periods of high inflation. This article serves as a follow-up piece.

More Problems for Incitec at Waggaman Plant

For the third time in a year, fertiliser maker Incitec Pivot has been forced to take a costly charge for a problem at its supposedly state-of-the-art Waggaman ammonia plant in the US.

The Dominant Narrative of 2022 for Stocks

As markets around the world continue to be buffeted by multiple factors, Airlie’s Matt Williams argues that this volatility may itself be the dominant narrative for equities over 2022.

Washington Funds US Expansion Plans for Syrah

Like Lynas and its rare earths operation in Texas, rival Syrah Resources has won financial support from the American government to help expand its operations in that country.

Chinese Property Market Continues to Teeter

The huge Chinese property sector’s troubles have worsened in the past couple of months, as underlined by the terrible March figures on real estate investment and sales.

Intrigue Surrounds AMP Intentions for Collimate

If you read yesterday’s statement from AMP, you’d be excused for thinking that the sale of its Collimate assets is anything but a certainty, despite the many claims that Dexus has it in the bag.

Subscriber Drop Sends Netflix Shares Tumbling 25%

A rare fall in global subscriber numbers in the three months to March saw shares in Netflix lose more than 25% of their value in afterhours trading on Wall Street Wednesday morning.

Ramsay Health Care Confirms Buyout Talks

Ramsay Health Care confirmed Wednesday morning that it is talking to a “consortium of financial investors” led by US private equity giant KKR about a buyout worth as much as $20.1 billion.

IMF Cuts Global Growth Forecast Again

The International Monetary Fund has cut its global growth forecast for the second time this year to 3.6% from 4.4% in its January World Economic Outlook and the 6.1% rise in 2021.

Thursday 21 April, 2022

Strong Numbers Push Whitehaven to 4-Year Highs

Wednesday saw shares in Whitehaven Coal, the country’s biggest locally owned coalminer, hit new multi-year highs off the back of an upbeat March quarter production and sales report.

Cost Pressures Fomenting Trouble for Bega

Covid continues to bedevil the businesses of Bega Cheese in Australia and its key Asian markets, according to yesterday’s update from the country’s largest locally-owned food group.

Santos Walks the Walk with $US250m Buyback

Santos says investors are undervaluing the company in the wake of last year’s takeover of Oil Search and will conduct a $US250 million share buyback to try and set things right.

Pilbara Ore Weakens for Rio, No Word on Jandar

A weak March quarter production report from Rio Tinto so far as its Pilbara iron ore operations are concerned, while only ominous silence about the future of its Jandar Serbian lithium mine.

T. Rowe Price Apr 2022 Global Equity Update (video)

T. Rowe Price Equity Specialist Sam Ruiz gives his thoughts on the 3 key themes having an impact on markets at the moment: Inflation, the US Federal Reserve and Covid.

The Yield Curve: A crystal ball for the next recession?

Fidelity’s Tom Stevenson looks at one of the crystal balls investors use to identify turning points in the economy: the bond market, specifically, long and short-dated bond yields.

Active Stock Choices Are Key in Volatile Times

Portfolio Manager Scott Berg runs through some key points regarding how T. Rowe Price’s Global Growth Equity strategy steers through complex dynamics within that universe.

Tesla Calms the Farm with Record Earnings

Unlike the weak quarterly report from Netflix on Tuesday, Tesla did its bit for investor confidence in the megatechs with record revenue and earnings in the March quarter.

Friday 22 April, 2022

The Great Unwind Begets the Great Chaos

The great unwind in monetary stimulus has led to ongoing equity market weakness. Andrew Fleming explains why Schroders has cut its exposure to Australian resource stocks.

The Quality Wizard of Oz

Buying ‘quality’ companies seems an intuitively straightforward path to investment success. However, as VanEck’s Cameron McCormack writes, this is often easier said than done.

Ore Solid, but BHP Not Immune to Covid

BHP did much better in its key iron ore business than rival Rio Tinto did, although the surge in WA Covid infections and associated labour shortages in hit its nickel and copper operations.

The Pennies Drop for Santos’ Recent Largesse

No wonder Santos changed its payout policy and announced a $US250 million buyback this week – the company’s March quarterly report revealed record revenue of $US1.9 billion.

Market Morsels: CGF, SGP

Forecast updates from both Challenger and Stockland during Thursday’s ASX trading session, with both reinstating previous guidance and offering positive profiles moving forward.

Evolution Marked Down 5% on Trimmed Output

Evolution Mining has been forced to trim its estimated 2021-22 gold output forecast, news that saw investors send the shares down almost 5% to $4.34 in ASX trading on Thursday.

Brambles Overcomes Snarls to Lift Guidance

Brambles has upgraded its June 30 guidance, forecasting better than previously expected sales gains and earnings despite supply chain problems and rising costs, especially for timber.

Fed Ready to Release its Inner Hawk

Fed chair Jay Powell blew up expectations for US monetary policy and rate rises on Thursday by openly suggesting the central bank will lift rates more aggressively over the rest of 2022.