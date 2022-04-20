Active Stock Choices Are Key in Volatile Times

As of March 31, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Sources: MSCI (see Additional Disclosure), and Factset Research Systems Inc. All rights reserved.

While we remain comfortable in our search for stocks with superior earnings prospects and more enthusiastic about valuations after the sell‑off, inflation has clearly emerged as a risk in the near term. Supply chain normalization is crucial to easing pressure points, and while much of the world is learning to “live with COVID,” the outbreak of the omicron variant in China has ramifications for an extension and amplification of supply chain disruptions and inflation.

We believe that inflation is likely to peak in 2022, with interest rates moving slowly and progressively higher, given the need to maintain financial stability. While inflation is indicative of economic recovery, tight labor markets and supply chain malfunctions are likely to dampen economic growth. However, demand destruction, together with a proportion of inflation being less responsive to traditional policy levers, may afford policymakers some leeway to move more slowly on monetary tightening, even with near‑term inflation being figures implying more aggressive action. This could provide a more positive backdrop for equity markets later in the year.

In this new world of higher inflation and rising interest rates, we still fundamentally believe in the outperformance potential of companies capable of compounding long‑term earnings and cash flows at above‑market levels. After recent weakness, we believe we are at a point where risk/reward looks materially better. As a result, we have leaned in to some of the prevailing scepticism surrounding technology names, where many stocks have pulled back from their highs on near‑term disappointment.

Our largest sector overweight position remains in consumer discretionary, specifically leaders within the global online retail and consumer services ecosystem. We also have strong exposure to health care, where we see cyclical, economic reopening, and secular forces influencing prospective earnings growth. With inflation pressures likely to remain prevalent, we have largely retained our exposure to financials and real estate.

Our faith in our ability to find good stock ideas in emerging markets remains steadfast. The prospects of higher U.S. interest rates and the subsequent knock‑on impact of funding costs for emerging markets have seen the asset class underperform materially versus developed markets. Countries with higher levels of debt have been impacted most, as was the case during 2013’s “taper tantrum,” despite the reality that the debt structure of most countries has changed materially over the course of the past two decades.

Improving corporate earnings growth in 2022–2023 should help, but we have increasingly seen more examples of self‑help by individual companies. During a period of crisis, there are a growing number of examples of companies focusing more intensely on cost control, efficient capital expenditure, and improving shareholder returns. We feel that valuations are also attractive and remain at a discount relative to developed markets.

More generally, at this stage of the equity cycle, being able to find profit growth is essential, both in a defensive and offensive portfolio strategy. Irrespective of the near‑term rotation in markets, fundamental growth in earnings and cash flow remains the most powerful driver of stock prices over the long term, in our view.

While it is important to debate risks and to understand the fundamentals underpinning potential periods of change, we remain focused on idiosyncratic fundamental stock drivers recognizing but not being driven by top‑down macro factors.