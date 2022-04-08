The Week that Was – April 4-8, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Tuesday 5 April, 2022

Serbian Status Quo Leaves Rio in Limbo

The status-quo result of Serbia’a elections has produced an outcome that won’t make Rio Tinto happy about the future plans for its $US2.4 billion Jadar lithium project in that country.

Iluka Shares at Record Close after Rare Earths Play

With some Federal assistance, beach sands miner and exporter Iluka is going ahead with a rare earths refinery in WA that will cost up to $1.2 billion and come onstream in 2025.

Plenty of Life Left in Aussie Resources Boom

Australian resource and energy companies are set up for at least two more years of record revenues and earnings as the re-ignited commodity boom looks likely to continue.

Perpetual Makes a Move on Pendal

Rationalisation afoot in the local funds management industry with Sydney-based Perpetual revealing an offer to pay $2.4 billion for Pendal, the old investment arm of Westpac.

Promising Updates for Trigg as SoP Run Continues

Corporate Connect analyst Joh Snyman has released a new report on local Sulphate of Potash explorer Trigg Mining, in the wake of some promising updates from the company.

Platinum: Beware the Crowd (video)

Platinum recently held its 2022 investor presentation: “Beware the crowd – why having a differentiated approach is critical to investing”, for which a video has now been released.

Wednesday 6 April, 2022

Tech Stocks Jump on Musk Twitter Foray

Tesla’s Elon Musk has set a fire under tech stocks with his disclosure that he owns more than 9% of Twitter, potentially making him the biggest stakeholder in the company.

Corporate Chatter: DGO / GOR, WSA / IGO

Plenty of corporate activity in the local mining sector, with developments today on the proposed takeovers of DGO Gold by Gold Road Resources and Western Areas by IGO Ltd.

Global Energy Sector Bubbling Along Very Nicely

Exxon Mobil’s announcement of a near-record $US11 billion March-quarter result is a very good tip that the sector globally will report booming profits for the March quarter and beyond.

ASIC Hits Mac Bank for Embezzled Funds

ASIC is taking Macquarie Group’s Macquarie Bank to court over poor controls on clients’ funds that allegedly allowed a $2.9 million embezzlement to go undetected for four years.

Rate of Change Set to Increase at the RBA

Some important changes in the language of its post meeting statement on Tuesday are a clear indication that the Reserve Bank has moved closer to lifting interest rates this year.

Stagflation – Returning or Not?

In 1965, when the term was coined, the UK was heading toward a period of stagflation. VanEck’s Arian Neiron explains why there are fears we are now heading in the same direction.

Markets Face Onslaught from All Directions

GAM Investments’ Julian Howard outlines his latest multi asset views, exploring how the onslaught of pandemic, war and inflation leaves central banks with few good options.

Sanctions News Puts a Fire under Coal Market

Global coal prices rose sharply on Tuesday but oil prices fell as the EU left us a little confused about its latest round of sanctions against Russia.

Thursday 7 April, 2022

Day of Reckoning for IGO on Western Areas Bid

A big test for IGO today as it learns if its $1.1 billion takeover offer for nickel rival Western Areas – which resumes trading this morning after a two-day halt – has any future whatsoever.

Virtus Battle Continues Past Due Date

Another twist in the takeover battle for IVF operator Virtus, with private equity firm BGH changing tack yesterday by offering to launch an off-market bid for the company at $8 per share.

All Systems Go for Australian Vanadium

A promising update from Australian Vanadium has advanced its namesake project in WA closer to the starting line, judging by what it called a bankable feasibility study for the project.

Lithium Run Spurs MinRes to Up Spodumene Output

The accelerating boom in demand for lithium has seen Mineral Resources agree to boost output from its joint-owned Wodgina and Mount Marion spodumene mines in WA.

Virtual Investing? Really?

Even as science changes things, it’s still ultimately about figuring out which companies have the commercial application and ability to monetize the science and which don’t.

Four Reasons to Be Positive on China

It’s not hard to see why investors have shied away from China recently. Fidelity’s Tom Stevenson looks at why now might be the right time to take another look in that direction.

Friday 8 April, 2022

Solid Quarter Primes Gold Road for Come What May

March turned out to be a solid quarter for Gold Road, which is bidding for control of DGO Gold, with a nice jump in both output and quality from its 50% owned Gruyere gold mine in WA.

Buffett, Berkshire on the Prowl Again

Warren Buffett has made another big plunge into a tech stock – spending around $US4.2 billion buying a stake in HP – a laptop maker and part of the old Hewlett Packard.

Imports Surge Takes Chunk out of Oz Surplus

An unexpected surge in imports of consumer goods and fuels to record highs lopped more than $4 billion off Australia’s trade surplus in February from January’s $11.8 billion.

Ball in IGO’s Court as Western Areas Halt Extended

An extension to the trading halt in Western Areas shares will give suitor IGO Ltd some time to figure out the next move, if any, in its $1.1 billion all cash takeover offer.

Six Rules for Investing in Hybrids

To help you make heads or tails of hybrids, Roy Keenan, Co-Head of Australian Fixed Income at Yarra Capital Management, shares his six principles for investing in these products.

Global Stocks Provide Clues to Accelerating Inflation

Janus Henderson’s Matt Peron explains that energy aren’t the sole cause of weakness in consumer discretionary stocks and that US households, thus far, are withstanding elevated inflation.