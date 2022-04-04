Funds / Markets / Video

April 4, 2022

Platinum: Beware the Crowd

Platinum recently held its 2022 investor presentation: “Beware the crowd – why having a differentiated approach is critical to investing”.  A video of the investor presentation has now been released.

Presentation Timeline

00:00 – 04:30    Liz Norman, Investor Services and Communications Director – introduction

04:30 – 21:20    Andrew Clifford, Co-CIO – recap on recent world events, market backdrop and performance

21:20 – 43:10    Nik Dvornak, Portfolio Manager – why a differentiated approach is essential, with a focus on emerging biotech

43:10 – 55:00    Jan van der Schalk, Investment Specialist – Platinum’s continuing approach to ESG

55:00 – 76:30    Andrew Clifford, Nik Dvornak and Jan van der Schalk – Q&A

 

 

The Platinum International Fund primarily invests in global listed securities and aims to provide capital growth over the long-term.

About Platinum Asset Management

