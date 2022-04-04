Platinum: Beware the Crowd

Platinum recently held its 2022 investor presentation: “Beware the crowd – why having a differentiated approach is critical to investing”. A video of the investor presentation has now been released.
Presentation Timeline
00:00 – 04:30 Liz Norman, Investor Services and Communications Director – introduction
04:30 – 21:20 Andrew Clifford, Co-CIO – recap on recent world events, market backdrop and performance
21:20 – 43:10 Nik Dvornak, Portfolio Manager – why a differentiated approach is essential, with a focus on emerging biotech
43:10 – 55:00 Jan van der Schalk, Investment Specialist – Platinum’s continuing approach to ESG
55:00 – 76:30 Andrew Clifford, Nik Dvornak and Jan van der Schalk – Q&A