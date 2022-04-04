Promising Updates for Trigg as SoP Run Continues

Corporate Connect analyst Joh Snyman has released a new report on local Sulphate of Potash (SoP) explorer Trigg Mining (ASX: TMG), in the wake of some promising updates from the company regarding their Lake Throssell and Lake Yeo projects.

This report is now available for download from the TMG COMPANY PAGE.

There are still a number of seats available for this Thursday’s complimentary investor lunch presentation featuring Trigg CEO Keren Paterson, where she’ll be discussing a variety of aspects to do with the SoP industry and TMG specifically.

The details for this luncheon are as follows:

Thursday, 7 April, 12pm-2.30pm

The Royal Exchange of Sydney, 1 Gresham Street, Sydney NSW 2000

If you are interested in attending this event, please contact Abbey Phillipps at abbey.phillipps@sharecafe.com.au