The Week that Was – March 21-25, 2022

Tuesday 22 March, 2022

Market Morsels: QUB, API

On an incredibly slow news day Monday, here’s the latest from diversified logistics / infrastructure company Qube and chemist retailer Australian Pharmaceutical Industries.

Hillgrove Goes Full Bore at Kanmantoo

Hillgrove Resources is looking to accelerate development at the historic Kanmantoo copper gold mine after good results boosted confidence in the size and quality of the resource.

Chinese Property Sector’s Bad Penny Returns

Just when it appeared like the crippled Chinese property sector was getting its act together, along comes the perennial danger stock China Evergrande Group to once again ruin things.

Why Does My Green Fund Look Dirty?

When it comes to ESG Funds, there are many shades of green. Kathleen Beaumont from Russell Investments explains how her firm goes about choosing truly sustainable products.

How to Fall in Love with Trend Following

Janus Henderson considers the implications of the ‘gradually then suddenly’ phenomenon, as markets respond to a sudden change in expectations for bond and commodity markets.

Tech Talk: An “80% Off” Sale (video)

In the latest episode of his ‘Tech Talk’ series, Alphinity’s Trent Masters discusses some key takeaways from the month, and looks at the key trends post reporting season.

Fed to Get Even More Aggressive with Rate Rises

Fed chair Jay Powell has once again given financial markets what they have been demanding, but not wanting – a promise to lift rates faster to control inflation.

Wednesday 23 March, 2022

Berkshire Hathaway Buys its Doppelgänger

Berkshire Hathaway is spending more than $US11 billion buying a rival insurer that looks a lot like itself, even to the point where the CEO worked for Warren Buffett years ago.

Ramsay Receives Offer for Asian Hospital JV

Ramsay Healthcare has been made a $1.8 billion offer for its Asian hospital joint venture that would cover the debt recently used to buy a UK private healthcare group, with some left over.

New Hope Rides Coal Strength to Record Result

New Hope Corporation is riding high after reporting record revenue earnings and payout for its full 2021-22 financial year yesterday on the back of the current coal price boom.

Boral Sold Off after Soggy Earnings Report

The big East Coast wet has taken a chunk out of Boral’s earnings, sending the shares down 7% at one stage on Tuesday in what looks like to have been a bit of an overreaction.

Evergrande to Miss Financials Filing Date

Evergrande has said it won’t be able to publish its financial results for 2021 by March 31 as required by stock listing rules, because of audit work that won’t be completed in time.

Schroders: Reporting Season Best and Worst Performers (video)

Schroders’ Martin Conlon explains which companies and sectors were the ‘winners’ and ‘losers’ of reporting season and what changes we’re seeing when it comes to ESG.

The Central Bank Dilemma

Kardinia Capital looks at why Jerome Powell’s re-election as Federal Reserve chair late last year was a relief to investors, but a few short months later his credibility is now on the line.

Plenti of Room for Improvement

Shares in digital lender Plenti had fallen 30% year to date but they got around a third of that loss back on Wednesday when the company surprised with an earnings upgrade.

Thursday 24 March, 2022

Coal Prices Up, Debt Down Make it Payback Time for TerraCom

Corporate Connect analyst Richard Close has released an updated research report on emerging resource company TerraCom Ltd, with a 12-month price target of $A1.20.

Powell Rate Comments Set Off Feeding Frenzy

A game of one-upmanship has emerged among the US punditry since Jay Powell ramped up his rhetoric on Monday with regard to how aggressively the Fed would raise US rates.

ASIC Toughens Stance on Fundie Marketing

ASIC said on Wednesday that it would be intensifying its surveillance of managed fund marketing, looking out for any misleading material about fund performance and risk.

Fisher & Paykel Left Short of Breath

New Zealand-based medical products group Fisher and Paykel has confirmed full year revenue will be down sharply from 2020-21’s Covid boosted record of more than $NZ1.9 billion.

Story of Two Halves this Year for KMD

KMD Brands met the downgraded guidance from its January 25 update yesterday, confirming that Covid had damaged revenues and earnings, but not returns to shareholders.

Buyers Pour into Carnarvon on Pavo News

Shares in Carnarvon Energy surged Wednesday on news of a significant discovery at the Pavo-1 oil well off the WA coast it part owns with energy major Santos.

Friday 25 March, 2022

Bourse Discourse: JBH, NAB, SXL

Plenty of positive news from the Thursday ASX trading session, including these announcements from JB Hi-Fi, National Australia Bank and Southern Cross Media Group.

Momentum Building for Brickworks

Brickworks had a very strong six months to January thanks largely to its various investments, with strong revenue and underlying net profit after tax up 269% to $330 million.

Strong Result from Soul Patts Despite Goodwill Loss

Not even a whopping $600 million plus statutory loss linked to the takeover of Milton Corporation last October could take the gloss off a strong earnings report from Soul Pattinson.

McPherson’s, Chemist Warehouse in Quid Pro Quo

In an unusually generous deal, McPherson’s is placing almost 10% of its capital with the giant Chemist Warehouse Group in exchange for a major distribution agreement.

Remaining Disciplined in the Current Market (video)

DNR Capital Australian Emerging Companies Fund Manager Sam Twidale shares his thoughts on the current market and the importance of staying disciplined on valuation.

Investing through the Seasons

Four identifiable stages make up the economic cycle: expansion, slowdown, contraction and recovery. Cameron McCormack from VanEck looks at each in an investment context.

Record Div Payout for Premier Investments

Premier Investments has boosted interim dividend 35% to a record 46 cents a share after meeting upgraded guidance for revenue and earnings for the six months to January.