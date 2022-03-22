Funds / Markets / Video

March 22, 2022

Schroders: Reporting Season Best and Worst Performers

By Martin Conlon | More Articles by Martin Conlon

Reporting season reactions are a combination of driving with the rear vision mirror at the past and looking out the windscreen to the future. In this short video, Schroders Head of Australian Equities Martin Conlon explains which companies and sectors were the ‘winners’ and ‘losers’ of reporting season and what changes we’re seeing when it comes to ESG.

 

 

The Schroder Australian Equity Fund invests in a broad range of companies from Australia and New Zealand, and aims to outperform the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index after fees over the medium to long term.

About Martin Conlon

Martin is Head of Australian Equities at Schroders. He is a fund manager and involved in the portfolio construction process for Australian Equity portfolios, while also retaining analytical responsibilities for the Diversified Financials, Gaming, General Insurance, Life insurance and Telecommunications sectors. Martin joined Schroders in 1994 and was promoted to Head of Australian Equities in 2003. Prior to joining Schroders he was an accountant at Ernst & Young. Martin holds a Bachelor of Economics from Macquarie University, a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment and is a qualified Chartered Accountant.

