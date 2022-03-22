Schroders: Reporting Season Best and Worst Performers

Reporting season reactions are a combination of driving with the rear vision mirror at the past and looking out the windscreen to the future. In this short video, Schroders Head of Australian Equities Martin Conlon explains which companies and sectors were the ‘winners’ and ‘losers’ of reporting season and what changes we’re seeing when it comes to ESG.

The Schroder Australian Equity Fund invests in a broad range of companies from Australia and New Zealand, and aims to outperform the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index after fees over the medium to long term.