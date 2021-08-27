The Week that Was – August 23-27, 2021

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Tuesday 24th August, 2021

Profits Bounce but Still oOh! No Dividend

Out-of-home advertising products group oOh!media will again not pay a dividend, despite reporting a 22% jump in revenue to $251.6 million for the half year to June 30.

Restructure Showing Headway for McGrath

The flood of money into financial markets and, through them, the housing sector helped McGrath real estate business stage a significant turnaround in performance in the year to June.

Sonic Rides Delta to Record Sales

More Covid tests meant more money for Sonic Healthcare in the year to June 30, with the pathology group arguably the single biggest beneficiary of the pandemic on the ASX.

Schroders on Value – Part Four (video)

Part Four of Six in a video series with Schroders Australia Fund Manager Simon Adler, in which he explains why value is an important holding in portfolios.

A Tale of Two Bids

Electricity distributor Spark Infrastructure has gone to foreign buyers, now Ampol wants to square the ledger by buying New Zealand’s major petrol company Z Energy.

Reliance Withholds Guidance Despite Strong Result

Despite more than doubling its profit this time around, Reliance Worldwide has declined to provide 2021-22 guidance due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding market conditions.

Wednesday 25th August, 2021

Sometimes You Can’t Win for Losing

Strong results and increased dividends from SEEK, Ansell and Monadelphous weren’t enough to satisfy the market, with each company’s shares falling in Tuesday’s ASX session.

Profit Briefs: BLD, VEA

As the reporting season winds down, here are snippets from the results announced yesterday by Kerry Stokes-controlled Boral Limited and fuel supplier Viva Energy Group.

Profit Briefs: SCG, KGN

As the reporting season winds down, here are snippets from the results announced yesterday by shopping mall owner-operator Scentre Group and online retailer Kogan.com.

Rethinking the Role of Bonds in Portfolio Construction

The extraordinary monetary and fiscal policy response to the COVID-19 crisis has been very successful in minimising the damage to the global economy, but has also had profound implications for portfolio construction.

From Partying Hard to Doing the Hard Yards

Market returns across most asset classes have been supercharged since the lows of March 2020, spurred by accommodative monetary policy, stimulatory fiscal policy and an improving global economic outlook as the COVID vaccine rollout gathers pace.

Tax is a Classic ESG Issue

Like many other ESG issues, tax also tells you a lot about management quality and about how the senior leadership sees the world. Ted Franks from Pengana Capital explains why.

Three Headwinds to Global Growth

The global economy is rebounding very strongly in 2021, led by the US and likely to be followed by Europe and emerging market economies. Perpetual’s Michael O’Dea discusses his firm’s market outlook.

Thursday 26th August, 2021

Nine Smacks it out of the Park

Nine Entertainment joined rival Seven West Media and regional operator Southern Cross in reporting a solid rise in earnings and a net profit after tax of $183 million for the year to June.

Door Hits Stokes on Way Out

Kerry Stokes is retiring as the chairman of his majority-owned Seven Group Holdings after the company turned in a solid result, and the market didn’t particularly like the news.

Profit Briefs: APT, Z1P, WTC

Results from three key tech stocks – Afterpay, Zip Co – and Wisetech Global tell an interesting story about the future of the space in Australia once Afterpay is no more.

Consolidation Pays Dividends for Northern Star

The takeover of Saracen and the reuniting of the Super Pit near Kalgoorlie under one owner paid off for Northern Star Resources in the year to June 30, with record earnings and a new dividend policy.

APA Group Takes Massive Hit on Orbost

APA Group has reported a 99 per cent drop in statutory profit in the year to June thanks to the $250 million write-down at the Orbost gas plant in Victoria, as well as other charges.

Is There Still Value in Growth Stocks?

The strong relative performance of growth stocks in recent years has given rise to concerns about overvaluation and a potential re-run of the dotcom bubble twenty years ago.

Value Across the Market Spectrum

When taking a pragmatic approach, value can be found right across the market spectrum – even in big tech – by identifying resilient businesses that are cheap relative to their growth profile and peers.

Tin Surge Powers Elementos

Gold glitters, lithium has lustre, and aluminium an allure but the blue collar metal known in certain circles for containing food and soldering circuitry is shining brightest. Right now, tin is in.

Time to Click and Collect Another Tax-Effective Buyback

Plato’s Dr Peter Gardner breaks down the potential tax benefits for shareholders of the off-market buyback announced today by local retail giant Woolworths.

Spotting the Gaps and Value Traps

As a fundamental value manager, one way we can add value is avoiding value traps. A few value-style companies raised red flags in FY21 and, as a result, we were short or did not own them.

Lessons Learned Over the Last Twelve Months

As we head into the new financial year, we feel really excited by the stocks and exposures we have in both the long and short book. However, if FY21 has taught us anything it is to keep an open mind and learn from where we got things wrong.

Boral Case Study: Building a Position in Cyclical Companies

In reflecting on the last couple of years we are pleased with the fund’s performance, delivering solid returns for our unit holders. Here, we consider one of the stock picks that worked out well for us.

Cyclical Stocks Boost Ethical Fund

The Perpetual Ethical SRI Fund returned 42.5% for the full fiscal year to 30 June, outperforming the benchmark by 14.0% thanks in part to new investment opportunities thrown up by extraordinary market volatility.

Ushering in a New Era of Drug Development

In recent decades, thanks to a deeper understanding of underlying biological mechanisms, drug development has progressed in leaps and bounds as research into new compounds has evolved beyond a trial-and-error approach.

The New Economic Cycle

For the first time in over a decade, a new economic cycle may be underway – a ‘reflation’ cycle characterised by faster economic growth, higher inflation and ongoing monetary and fiscal stimulus.

Friday 27th August, 2021

Keeping an Open Mind on Market Themes

In a crazy 12 months for markets, it became clear to us that what was a logical and compelling macro view one moment could fundamentally change a few months’ later.

Delta Clips Travel Stocks’ Wings, Profits

As expected, Qantas, Air NZ and Flight Centre all clocked up losses in the year to June 30 thanks to the continuing impact of Covid and its variants on domestic and international travel.

Cashed-Up Ramsay Inspired to Pass it On

A big payout for Ramsay shareholders, but if the $1 billion-plus Spire takeover hadn’t been rejected by holders of the target company, would Ramsay have been anywhere near as generous?

Woolies Rewards Holders with Payout, Buyback

Shareholders in Woolworths have joined the ‘rivers of gold club’ that has already showered largesse on the likes of the Commonwealth Bank, Suncorp, the ANZ and NAB.

Much Crying, Much Spilt Milk at a2

One-time glamour stock a2Milk confirmed on Thursday that it is one of the biggest corporate casualties of the Covid pandemic with a 77% slump in earnings for the year to June.

Lynas Finds Bounty in Rare Earths

Suddenly there’s a lot of money in rare earth prices, and after promising a lot and delivering little for years, Lynas has proved that solid hard work can end up realising all that potential.

Chunky Dividend for Wesfarmers Shareholders

Retail giant Wesfarmers has joined the list of companies rewarding their shareholders, announcing $2.3 billion in dividends after a solid financial year which saw profits jump 16%.